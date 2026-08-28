New British Ambassador to the Holy See accredited

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British Embassy to the Holy See press release – 28 August 2026

Tammy Sandhu has today (Friday 28 August 2026) presented her credentials to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to become the new British Ambassador to the Holy See. Ms Sandhu is the first woman from an ethnic minority background to hold the prestigious role. Over a third of British Heads of Mission overseas are women and 14% are people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Born and raised in Leicester, Ms Sandhu’s parents were Indian immigrants from Punjab who came to the UK in the 1960s, setting up a successful family business selling household goods and manufacturing curtains and bedding. Decades later, their daughter has now assumed the most senior role in a British Embassy. This follows a distinguished 20-year career in the UK’s Diplomatic Service, including postings in Rabat, Brussels, San Francisco, and – as a living embodiment of the historic ties between Britain and India – Chennai. You can read a fuller biographical note here: Tammy Sandhu MBE – GOV.UK

As Ambassador, Ms Sandhu will work with the Holy See and the Catholic networks to advance UK priorities including peacebuilding, climate action, AI governance, and tackling modern slavery, human trafficking, and violence against women and girls.

Upon receiving her official accreditation from Pope Leo XIV, Tammy Sandhu said:

“I was immensely proud to meet Pope Leo XIV and formally accept my appointment as British Ambassador to the Holy See.

“Our diplomatic engagement with the Vatican amplifies Britain’s global influence and advances our work, often in parts of the world where local faith communities have the greatest impact.

“I only wish my parents were able to see where I am today: representing the UK abroad as a proud British Asian.”