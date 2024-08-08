Walking the road with Migrants and Refugees

Sunday, 29 September 2024

“God walks with His people” is the theme chosen by the Holy Father for the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR). Pope Francis asks all of us to walk together, with the most vulnerable, with Jesus.

For this year’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the Vatican is encouraging us to walk a piece of the road together, with our community, parish, and diocese, involving those on the ‘existential peripheries’ that the Holy Father encourages us to welcome.

To make this a reality, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is offering materials to support local initiatives that can take the form of meditative walks, moments of reflection in stages, or prayer vigils. The important thing to remember, as the Pope says, is not to leave anyone behind.

Format

The Vatican presents a template for a meditative walk, with a step-by-step itinerary on this year’s theme.

People of good will are empowered to walk together and stop at pre-planned points to meditate on certain passages of Sacred Scripture and the Pope’s message. If a physical walk is not possible, a symbolic event like a vigil, or a moment of reflection that incorporates these stages as a common thread can take place instead.

The Vatican stresses that the stages of the itinerary should not be organised FOR our migrant brothers and sisters, but WITH them, involving them where possible.

Download

You can download the template here.