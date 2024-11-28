The Gift of Your Presence: Advent Resource

In this season of Advent, we prepare and travel with Mary and Joseph towards Bethlehem and to all that is about to unfold.
Our liturgical year begins on the first Sunday of Advent with the Gospel of Luke, our gospel for Year C. Luke writes for a missionary-challenged faith community in a multi-cultural and diverse Greco-Roman world nearly 2,000 years ago, making his message just as real and relevant today.
In this season of Advent, we prepare and travel with Mary and Joseph towards Bethlehem and to all that is about to unfold. In this journey we are encouraged to be alert and sensitive to the many different ways God comes among us. It is a time of miracles, of witnessing the unexpected and the power of grace in our lives.
The birth of this child has both theological and ecological significance. Luke’s story celebrates God’s unconditional embrace of all beings of our planet, revealed in Jesus’ birth. This is seen in the truth and mystery sung by the angels to the shepherds and in the repeated sign, of Jesus ‘wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger’. This cloth was used to show the shepherds where to find Jesus. It was the same type of cloth that lambs were wrapped in to protect them from being marked, especially for the Passover where a spotless lamb was required for the sacrificial offering. Therefore, Jesus’ presence in a humble manger, itself a product of the earth and surrounded with animals, highlights Jesus as a child of the earth as much as of the spirit. A child that becomes the Lamb of God. The ecological implications of this reality provide us with a wonderful opportunity to reflect on Jesus’ birth in both cosmic as well as spiritual terms.
The season of Advent is observed in the four weeks leading up to Christmas day. It is a time of anticipation, preparation, and deepening faith. As we prepare to celebrate Christ’s coming at Christmas, Advent invites us to look forward to His eventual return.
Each Sunday of Advent centres on a theme: Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love.
This resource is structured around the Sunday themes that are aligned with the Scripture readings of the liturgical calendar.
Each reflection includes Scripture references, a reflection, suggested prayers and action steps to enrich the Advent season.
Elliot Vanstone and Fleur Dorrell
The First Sunday of Advent begins with a wake-up call. Are we prepared for the coming of Christ?
The Second Sunday of Advent calls us to make straight the paths for the Lord in our own hearts and in the world around us.
The Third Sunday of Advent is marked by joy and generosity to others. How can we reach out to those in need?
The Fourth Sunday of Advent brings us close to the heart of the mystery of our faith: the birth of Christ.
On Christmas Day, the long-anticipated promise is fulfilled: God’s love is made visible in Jesus Christ. We rejoice and are glad.