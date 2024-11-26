The Gift of Your Presence: Peace

Second Sunday of Advent: 8th December, Year C

Theme: The Way of Peace

Scripture Readings

First Reading: Baruch 5:1–9 – “For God will lead Israel with joy, in the light of his glory, with the mercy and righteousness that come from him.”

Psalm: Psalm 126 – “Those who sow in tears shall reap with shouts of joy.”

Second Reading: Philippians 1:3–6, 8–11 – “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Gospel: Luke 3:1–6 – “Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.”

Reflection

Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the fullness of God’s presence. The readings this week call us to make straight the paths for the Lord in our own hearts and in the world around us. Baruch envisages God’s people being led home in joy and peace, and John the Baptist invites us to clear the obstacles that prevent us from fully welcoming Christ into our lives and into our hearts.

Prayer

God of Peace, prepare our hearts this Advent. Help us to remove the barriers that prevent us from experiencing Your peace. Teach us to share Your peace with those around us, becoming instruments of Your justice and reconciliation.

Amen.

Action Steps

Key words or phrases – are there any key words or phrases from one or more of the readings that speak to you today? Ask God to lead you to their deeper meaning for you this week.

Identify one way to be a peacemaker this week—whether through reconnecting with someone you haven’t spoken to or seen for awhile, offering a kind word, or taking part in a local social action project in your Parish/Diocese.