Advent CAFOD Advent Resources A series of advent resources from CAFOD including prayers, advent reflections and schools resources.  icon-home » Events » Advent » CAFOD Advent Resources

Advent Prayers

Pray and reflect with us this Advent during this season of preparation, hope and expectation ahead of Christmas.

https://cafod.org.uk/pray/advent-prayers

Advent calendar

The CAFOD 2024 online Advent calendar of daily prayer and reflection will offer an opportunity to pause, reflect, pray and take action as we prepare for Christmas.

https://cafod.org.uk/pray/advent-calendar

CAFOD reflection resources

CAFOD parish resources

Advent family prayer resources

Advent is a time when we wait in joyful hope, preparing for the coming of Christ.

Our Advent family prayer resources encourage us to look to God as we prepare for Christmas, but also to take notice of the world around us.

Education resources

Are you a teacher in a Catholic primary school or secondary school? Are you a youth leader or catechist leading children’s liturgy classes, Confirmation sessions or activities with youth groups in your parish? We have a range of resources and teaching tools to support you.

https://cafod.org.uk/education/primary-teaching-resources/advent-for-children

https://cafod.org.uk/education/secondary-and-youth-resources/advent-resources-for-secondary

Advent Appeal

https://cafod.org.uk/give/appeals/advent-appeal