CAFOD Advent Resources

Thursday, November 28th, 2024 @ 10:42 am

A series of advent resources from CAFOD including prayers, advent reflections and schools resources.

Advent Prayers

Pray and reflect with us this Advent during this season of preparation, hope and expectation ahead of Christmas.

https://cafod.org.uk/pray/advent-prayers

Advent calendar

The CAFOD 2024 online Advent calendar of daily prayer and reflection will offer an opportunity to pause, reflect, pray and take action as we prepare for Christmas.

https://cafod.org.uk/pray/advent-calendar

CAFOD reflection resources

Advent Reflections Pack
Christmas Reflection Week 4
Advent Reflection – Leader’s note
Advent Reflection Year C – Week 1
Advent Reflection Year C – Week 2
Advent Reflection Year C – Week_3
Advent Reflection Year C – Week_4

CAFOD parish resources

Parish_poster_-_Advent_2024
Prayer card_-_Advent_2024
Carol sheet_-_Advent_2024
World_Gifts_newsletter_notice_-_Advent_2024
Jubilee 2025 – Parish Poster
Fundraising_guide_-_Advent_2024

Advent family prayer resources

Advent is a time when we wait in joyful hope, preparing for the coming of Christ. 

Our Advent family prayer resources encourage us to look to God as we prepare for Christmas, but also to take notice of the world around us.

First Sunday of Advent (Year C) Activity Sheet
Second Sunday of Advent (Year C) Activity Sheet
Third Sunday of Advent (Year C) Activity Sheet
Fourth Sunday of Advent (Year C) Activity Sheet

Education resources

Are you a teacher in a Catholic primary school or secondary school? Are you a youth leader or catechist leading children’s liturgy classes, Confirmation sessions or activities with youth groups in your parish? We have a range of resources and teaching tools to support you.

https://cafod.org.uk/education/primary-teaching-resources/advent-for-children

https://cafod.org.uk/education/secondary-and-youth-resources/advent-resources-for-secondary

Advent Appeal

https://cafod.org.uk/give/appeals/advent-appeal

CAFOD Advent Appeal: A lifeline for the winter

How you can help families in Ukraine this advent.

The Gift of Your Presence: Advent Resource

JRS Advent Appeal

The JRS UK social drop-in is a space where refugee friends can escape challenges, coming together for warmth, food, and friendship.