The Gift of Your Presence: Love

The Fourth Sunday of Advent: 22nd December, Year C

Theme: The Gift of Divine Love

Scripture Readings

First Reading: Micah 5:2–5 – “But you, O Bethlehem Ephrathah, who are too little to be among the clans of Judah, from you shall come forth for me one who is to be ruler in Israel.”

Psalm: Psalm 80 – “Restore us, O God; let your face shine, that we may be saved.”

Second Reading: Hebrews 10:5–10 – “I have come to do your will, O God.”

Gospel: Luke 1:39–45 – “Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfilment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.”

Reflection

The final Sunday of Advent brings us close to the heart of the mystery of our faith: God’s love made manifest in the Incarnation. In the Gospel, Mary’s visit to Elizabeth demonstrates love in action. Mary’s “yes” to God’s plan brings Christ into the world, and Elizabeth’s recognition of Mary’s faith reflects our own call to rejoice in and share the love of Christ.

Prayer

Loving Father, help us to follow Mary’s example by saying “yes” to Your will. Fill us with the courage to love as You love, and to recognise Your presence in those around us. May we carry Your love into the world.

Amen.

Action Steps

Key words or phrases – are there any key words or phrases from one or more of the readings that speak to you today? Ask God to lead you to their deeper meaning for you this week.

Perform an act of love for someone in need this week—whether through a charitable donation, volunteering your time, or simply offering a listening ear to someone who feels neglected.

Closing Advent Prayer

God of Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love, as we journey through Advent, prepare our hearts to receive the gift of Your Son. May we become signs of Your light in the world and live as faithful witnesses to Your promises.

Amen.