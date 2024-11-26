The Gift of Your Presence: The Nativity

Christmas Day: 25th December, Year C

Theme: The Word Became Flesh

Scripture Readings (Mass During the Day)

First Reading: Isaiah 52:7–10 – “How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news, who publishes peace, who brings good news of happiness.”

Psalm: Psalm 98 – “All the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God.”

Second Reading: Hebrews 1:1–6 – “In these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed the heir of all things.”

Gospel: John 1:1–18 – “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory.”

Reflection

On Christmas Day, the long-anticipated promise is fulfilled: the Word becomes flesh and dwells among us. In the Gospel, John presents the mystery of the Incarnation, inviting us to marvel at God’s love made visible in Jesus Christ. Isaiah’s prophecy speaks of good news and joy, echoed by the Psalm’s proclamation of salvation to the ends of the earth. Today, we celebrate not only Christ’s birth in Bethlehem but His ongoing presence among us.

Christmas is a day of light breaking through the darkness, of peace and joy entering the human story. It is an invitation to receive Christ anew in our hearts and to share the message of salvation with the world.

Prayer

Eternal Word, You became flesh to dwell among us and bring us salvation. Fill our hearts with wonder and gratitude for the gift of Your presence. May Your light shine in our lives, drawing us closer to You and leading us to share Your love with others.

Amen.

Action Steps

Key words or phrases – are there any key words or phrases from one or more of the readings that speak to you today? Ask God to lead you to their deeper meaning for you this week.

Take a moment to reflect on how the birth of Christ has touched your life personally. Share this reflection with family or friends and offer a prayer of gratitude for God’s love made manifest in Jesus.