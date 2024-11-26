JRS Advent Appeal

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is an international Catholic organisation, at work in over 50 countries around the world with a mission to accompany, serve and advocate for the rights of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons.

The challenge

Dear friends,

My name is Ditoma. I came here after fleeing political persecution and imprisonment in Congo. It’s a long story, and I have been here in the UK a long time, waiting for refugee status.

Before I came to JRS UK, I was in a bad place. After years of waiting, I was tired out and I had enough. I was down in my mind – in and out of hospital for my mental health. I was sofa surfing and never had anywhere I could properly rest.

All that changed when I was welcomed into the home of a lovely couple called Gina and Michael through JRS UK’s hosting programme. I was a very reserved person before being hosted, but they really looked after me and made me feel welcome.

Gina knew I had been a tailor before fleeing Congo and borrowed a sewing machine from her friends for me to use. I made lots of things, and even fixed up an old dress for her!

I’m now living at Emilie House, JRS UK’s house for refugee women. I was nervous about living in a shared house at first, but I have really enjoyed the community. I love learning about other people’s countries and trying their foods.

I also volunteer with the sewing classes at JRS UK. I like teaching – it’s nice to have something to share with other people, and people want to learn.

When you are sofa surfing, you don’t have any control over your time or any personal space, so it’s hard to rest properly. Even when you’re trying to sleep, you’re worrying about when you’ll have to wake up and clear out.

Now that I have a space of my own, I can control my time. I have started to feel like I can build myself up again, like there is a light in my life.

I would need more words to explain what your support means to people like me, but I really hope that you can contribute to JRS UK’s Advent appeal, to help others in this situation.

In the latest edition of Together you’ll hear from more people who have benefitted from JRS UK’s accommodation work, and a bit more about the sewing classes that I teach.

Things aren’t always easy. But with your support, I know there are people who care. I know there are people who are walking alongside with me as I wait to get the result, the solution: my refugee status.

And when I do, I want to have a big shop where I can do my sewing!

With my hosts, and with my friends at Emilie House, I can now smile. Life is beautiful.

Thank you for being a part of my journey.

Ditoma

Donate

Donate to JRS’ Advent appeal

A gift of £25 can help five refugee friends travel to our social drop-in

A gift of £60 can provide hot drinks and refreshments for an entire session

A gift of £100 can provide twenty refugee friends with a hot meal