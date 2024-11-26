The Gift of Your Presence: Hope

First Sunday of Advent: 1st December, Year C

Theme: Living in Hopeful Expectation

Scripture Readings

First Reading: Jeremiah 33:14–16 – “Behold, the days are coming, declares the Lord, when I will fulfil the promise I made to the house of Israel and the house of Judah.”

Psalm: Psalm 25 – “To you, O Lord, I lift up my soul.”

Second Reading: 1 Thessalonians 3:12–4:2 – “May the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, as we do for you.”

Gospel: Luke 21:25–28, 34–36 – “Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.”

Reflection

The First Sunday of Advent begins with a wake-up call: we are to prepare for the coming of Christ with vigilance and hope. Jeremiah’s prophecy reminds us of God’s fidelity to His promises. Meanwhile, the Gospel speaks of signs in the heavens, encouraging us to stand firm and look up, knowing that God’s salvation is near. Hope is not passive—it is an active trust in God’s plan, even in uncertain times. It requires us to be watchful, patient and faithful.

Prayer

Lord, as Advent begins, open our hearts to Your promises. Help us to live with hope, not only for the future but for the ways You are working in our lives today.

May we always remain faithful and vigilant for Your coming.

Amen.

Action Steps

Key words or phrases – are there any key words or phrases from one or more of the readings that speak to you today? Ask God to lead you to their deeper meaning for you this week.

Take five minutes each evening this week to reflect on where you see signs of God’s hope in your life. Write these moments in a journal or share them with someone close to you.