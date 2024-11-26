The Gift of Your Presence: Joy

Third Sunday of Advent: 15th December, Year C

Theme: Rejoice in the Lord

Scripture Readings

First Reading: Zephaniah 3:14–18 – “The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness.”

Psalm: Isaiah 12:2–6 – “With joy you will draw water from the wells of salvation.”

Second Reading: Philippians 4:4–7 – “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice.”

Gospel: Luke 3:10–18 – “Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise.”

Reflection

Gaudete Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent, is marked by joy. Zephaniah speaks of God’s delight in His people, while Paul calls us to rejoice always. True joy comes from a deep trust in God’s presence and His promises, even during life’s many challenges. The Gospel reminds us that this joy is not selfish—it flows outward through generosity and kindness towards others.

Prayer

Lord of Joy, fill our hearts with Your Spirit this Advent. Help us to rejoice in Your presence and share the joy of Your love with those we meet. May we become signs of Your joy in the world.

Amen.

Action Steps

Key words or phrases – are there any key words or phrases from one or more of the readings that speak to you today? Ask God to lead you to their deeper meaning for you this week.

Think of someone who may be struggling to feel joyful this season. Reach out to them with a note, a call, a helping hand or a small gift to brighten their day.