St Bernadette Relic Tour 2022

St Bernadette’s Story

St Bernadette was born in 1844 in a small town in France. Bernadette Soubirous was one of eight children born into a very poor family. Although initially unremarkable, Bernadette’s life was to inspire generations of people to journey in faith on pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Between 11 February and 16 July 1858, Bernadette saw the Virgin Mary eighteen times in a series of Apparitions that took place in cave on the outskirts of Lourdes, a place now known as the Grotto of Massabielle. In the course of these miraculous encounters, Bernadette, then aged just 14, became the friend and confidante of Our Lady, the mother of Jesus.

The Apparitions of Lourdes were authenticated in 1866 by the Bishop of Tarbes. In that same year, Bernadette left Lourdes to live out her religious vocation within the community of the Sisters of Charity of Nevers. She died in 1879, was proclaimed blessed in 1925, and a became a saint in 1933.

Visit the St Bernadette Relic Tour website for more information: stbernadette.org.uk

Tour Dates

Archdiocese of Westminster

St Thomas of Canterbury:

60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW

Arrive: 00:30 03/09/2022

Depart: 10:30 03/09/2022

Westminster Cathedral:

Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ, SW1P 1QW

Arrive: 11:00 03/09/2022

Depart: 09:30 05/09/2022

Immaculate Heart of Mary:

Hayes, Middlesex, UB3 2AB

Arrive: 10:30 05/09/2022

Depart: 10:00 06/09/2022

St Marys University Chaplaincy:

St Mary’s University, TW1 4SX

Arrive: 10:45 06/09/2022

Depart: 22:00 06/09/2022

St John Fisher:

Shepperton, TW17 0DH

Arrive: 22:30 06/09/2022

Depart: 10:15 07/09/2022

Portsmouth Diocese

Portsmouth Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist, PO1 3HQ

Arrive: 09:30 08/09/2022

Depart: 10:00 09/09/2022

Plymouth Diocese

Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface:

Wyndham Street W, Stonehouse, Plymouth, PL1 5ER

Arrive: 13:00 09/09/2022

Depart: 12:00 10/09/2022

Clifton Diocese

Clifton Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul, BS8 3BX

Arrive: 14:00 10/09/2022

Depart: 11:00 11/09/2022

Archdiocese of Cardiff

Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David:

38 Charles Street, St David’s Centre, Cardiff, CF10 2SF

Arrive: 12:00 11/09/2022

Depart: 12:00 12/09/2022

Menevia Diocese

Menevia Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of St Joseph, SA1 2BX

Arrive: 13:00 12/09/2022

Depart: 11:00 13/09/2022

Shrewsbury Diocese

Shrewsbury Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of Our Lady, Help of Christians and St Peter of Alcantara, SY1 1TE

Arrive: 13:00 13/09/2022

Depart: 09:00 14/09/2022

St Werburgh’s Parish, Chester:

Grosvenor Park Road, Chester, CH1 1QJ

Arrive: 10:00 14/09/2022

Depart: 16:00 14/09/2022

Wrexham Diocese

Cathedral Church of Our Lady of Sorrows:

Regent Street. Wrexham, LL11 1RB

Arrive: 16:30 14/09/2022

Depart: 09:00 15/09/2022

St Winefride’s Well Shrine:

Plessington House, Greenfield St, Holywell, CH8 7PN

Arrive: 09:45 15/09/2022

Depart: 16:30 15/09/2022

Shrewsbury Diocese

Carmel Convent:

12 Grosvenor Place, Merseyside, CH43 1UA

Arrive: 17:30 15/09/2022

Depart: 19:00 15/09/2022

Archdiocese of Liverpool

St Mary’s R.C. Church:

Mount Pleasant, Chorley, Lancashire , PR7 2SR

Arrive: 20:30 15/09/2022

Depart: 10:00 17/09/2022

Cathedral Church of the Risen Christ:

James’ Mount, Liverpool , L1 7AZ

Arrive: 11:00 17/09/2022

Depart: 14:30 17/09/2022

Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King:

Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TQ

Arrive: 15:30 17/09/2022

Depart: 07:00 20/09/2022

Salford Diocese

Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist:

250 Chapel St, Salford, M3 5LE

Arrive: 08:00 20/09/2022

Depart: 07:00 22/09/2022

Lancaster Diocese

Saint Peter’s Cathedral:

Balmoral Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3BT

Arrive: 08:00 22/09/2022

Depart: 06:30 23/09/2022

Our Lady and St Joseph’s Church:

Warwick Square, Carlisle Cumbria, CA1 1LB

Arrive: 07:30 23/09/2022

Depart: 08:30 24/09/2022

Carfin Grotto

Carfin Lourdes Grotto:

100 Newarthill Rd, Motherwell, ML1 5AL

Arrive: 11:00 24/09/2022

Depart: 08:00 01/10/2022

Hexham and Newcastle Diocese

St. Mary’s Cathedral:

Clayton St W, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5HH

Arrive: 11:00 01/10/2022

Depart: 11:00 02/10/2022

Middlesbrough Diocese

Saint Mary’s RC Cathedral:

Cathedral House, Dalby Way, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough TS8 0TW

Arrive: 12:00 02/10/2022

Depart: 13:00 03/10/2022

Ampleforth Abbey:

Ampleforth Abbey, York, YO62 4EN

Arrive: 13:30 03/10/2022

Depart: 17:00 03/10/2022

Hallam Diocese

St Marie’s:

Cathedral and St Peter in Chains in Doncaster, S1 2JB

Arrive: 18:00 04/10/2022

Depart: 12:00 05/10/2022

Our Lady of Doncaster:

Chequer Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2AA

Arrive: 12:30 05/10/2022

Depart: 18:00 05/10/2022



Middlesbrough Diocese

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church:

Our Lady of Lourdes and St Peter Chanel Parish, Hull, HU5 2DH

Arrive: 19:00 05/10/2022

Depart: 07:00 06/10/2022

Nottingham Diocese

Saint Bernadette, Scunthorpe:

Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 2RS

Arrive: 08:00 06/10/2022

Depart: 17:00 06/10/2022

Cathedral Church of Saint Barnabas:

N Circus St, Nottingham , NG1 5AE

Arrive: 18:30 06/10/2022

Depart: 10:30 07/10/2022

Archdiocese of Birmingham

Little Sisters of the Poor:

71 Queens Park Road, Harborne, Birmingham, B32 2LB

Arrive: 12:00 07/10/2022

Depart: 16:00 07/10/2022

St Chad’s Cathedral:

Queensway, Birmingham, B4 6EU

Arrive: 16:30 07/10/2022

Depart: 19:30 08/10/2022

The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes:

Uxbridge Street, Hednesford, Staffordshire, WS12 1DB

Arrive: 21:00 08/10/2022

Depart: 19:00 09/10/2022

The Immaculate Conception Parish, Bicester:

The Causeway, Bicester, OX26 6AW

Arrive: 21:00 09/10/2022

Depart: 14:00 10/10/2022

Northampton Diocese

Cathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas of Canterbury:

Primrose Hill, Northampton, NN2 6AG

Arrive: 15:00 10/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 13/10/2022

East Anglia Diocese

Cathedral of St John the Baptist:

Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PA

Arrive: 11:30 13/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 15/10/2022

Our Lady of the Assumption & the English Martyrs:

Hills Road Cambridge, CB2 1JR

Arrive: 10:30 15/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 16/10/2022

Diocese of Brentwood

Cathedral of St Mary and St Helen:

28 Ingrave Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AT

Arrive: 10:00 16/10/2022

Depart: 12:00 17/10/2022

Archdiocese of Westminster

St Josephs Catholic Church:

Bedwell Cres, Stevenage, SG1 1NJ

Arrive: 13:00 17/10/2022

Depart: 08:15 18/10/2022

Diocese of Brentwood

Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead:

51 Cambridge Park, London, E11 2PR

Arrive: 10:00 18/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 19/10/2022

Archdiocese of Southwark

St. George’s Cathedral:

Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7HY

Arrive: 09:45 19/10/2022

Depart: 10:00 21/10/2022

Arundel and Brighton Diocese

St Dunstan’s:

Shaftsbury Road, Woking, GU22 7DT

Arrive: 11:30 21/10/2022

Depart: 08:00 22/10/2022

Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard, Arundel:

Parsons Hill, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9AY

Arrive: 09:00 22/10/2022

Depart: 14:00 23/10/2022

The Abbey of Our Lady, Help of Christians, Worth:

Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4SB

Arrive: 15:00 23/10/2022

Depart: 18:00 24/10/2022

Archdiocese of Southwark

The Friars, Aylesford:

Aylsford, Kent, ME20 7BX

Arrive: 19:00 24/10/2022

Depart: 13:00 28/10/2022

Archdiocese of Westminster

Our Lady of Willesden:

1 Nicoll Road, Willesden, London, NW10 9AX

Depart: 09:15 30/10/2022

Arrive: 16:00 28/10/2022

Wormwood Scrubbs:

Du Cane Road, London, W12 0AE

Arrive: 10:00 30/10/2022

Depart: 14:00 30/10/2022

St Thomas of Canterbury:

60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW

Arrive: 15:00 30/10/2022

Depart: 07:00 01/11/2022