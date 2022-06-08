St Bernadette Relic Tour 2022

In September and October this year, the relics of St Bernadette will journey on pilgrimage to England, Scotland, and Wales for the very first time. This very special once in a lifetime event will provide an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the special gifts and charisms of Lourdes, in a church or cathedral near them.
St Bernadette was born in 1844 in a small town in France. Bernadette Soubirous was one of eight children born into a very poor family. Although initially unremarkable, Bernadette’s life was to inspire generations of people to journey in faith on pilgrimage to Lourdes.
Between 11 February and 16 July 1858, Bernadette saw the Virgin Mary eighteen times in a series of Apparitions that took place in cave on the outskirts of Lourdes, a place now known as the Grotto of Massabielle. In the course of these miraculous encounters, Bernadette, then aged just 14, became the friend and confidante of Our Lady, the mother of Jesus.
The Apparitions of Lourdes were authenticated in 1866 by the Bishop of Tarbes. In that same year, Bernadette left Lourdes to live out her religious vocation within the community of the Sisters of Charity of Nevers. She died in 1879, was proclaimed blessed in 1925, and a became a saint in 1933.
Visit the St Bernadette Relic Tour website for more information: stbernadette.org.uk
St Thomas of Canterbury:
60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW
Arrive: 00:30 03/09/2022
Depart: 10:30 03/09/2022
Westminster Cathedral:
Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ, SW1P 1QW
Arrive: 11:00 03/09/2022
Depart: 09:30 05/09/2022
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Hayes, Middlesex, UB3 2AB
Arrive: 10:30 05/09/2022
Depart: 10:00 06/09/2022
St Marys University Chaplaincy:
St Mary’s University, TW1 4SX
Arrive: 10:45 06/09/2022
Depart: 22:00 06/09/2022
St John Fisher:
Shepperton, TW17 0DH
Arrive: 22:30 06/09/2022
Depart: 10:15 07/09/2022
Portsmouth Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist, PO1 3HQ
Arrive: 09:30 08/09/2022
Depart: 10:00 09/09/2022
Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface:
Wyndham Street W, Stonehouse, Plymouth, PL1 5ER
Arrive: 13:00 09/09/2022
Depart: 12:00 10/09/2022
Clifton Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul, BS8 3BX
Arrive: 14:00 10/09/2022
Depart: 11:00 11/09/2022
Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David:
38 Charles Street, St David’s Centre, Cardiff, CF10 2SF
Arrive: 12:00 11/09/2022
Depart: 12:00 12/09/2022
Menevia Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of St Joseph, SA1 2BX
Arrive: 13:00 12/09/2022
Depart: 11:00 13/09/2022
Shrewsbury Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of Our Lady, Help of Christians and St Peter of Alcantara, SY1 1TE
Arrive: 13:00 13/09/2022
Depart: 09:00 14/09/2022
St Werburgh’s Parish, Chester:
Grosvenor Park Road, Chester, CH1 1QJ
Arrive: 10:00 14/09/2022
Depart: 16:00 14/09/2022
Cathedral Church of Our Lady of Sorrows:
Regent Street. Wrexham, LL11 1RB
Arrive: 16:30 14/09/2022
Depart: 09:00 15/09/2022
St Winefride’s Well Shrine:
Plessington House, Greenfield St, Holywell, CH8 7PN
Arrive: 09:45 15/09/2022
Depart: 16:30 15/09/2022
Carmel Convent:
12 Grosvenor Place, Merseyside, CH43 1UA
Arrive: 17:30 15/09/2022
Depart: 19:00 15/09/2022
St Mary’s R.C. Church:
Mount Pleasant, Chorley, Lancashire , PR7 2SR
Arrive: 20:30 15/09/2022
Depart: 10:00 17/09/2022
Cathedral Church of the Risen Christ:
James’ Mount, Liverpool , L1 7AZ
Arrive: 11:00 17/09/2022
Depart: 14:30 17/09/2022
Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King:
Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TQ
Arrive: 15:30 17/09/2022
Depart: 07:00 20/09/2022
Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist:
250 Chapel St, Salford, M3 5LE
Arrive: 08:00 20/09/2022
Depart: 07:00 22/09/2022
Saint Peter’s Cathedral:
Balmoral Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3BT
Arrive: 08:00 22/09/2022
Depart: 06:30 23/09/2022
Our Lady and St Joseph’s Church:
Warwick Square, Carlisle Cumbria, CA1 1LB
Arrive: 07:30 23/09/2022
Depart: 08:30 24/09/2022
Carfin Lourdes Grotto:
100 Newarthill Rd, Motherwell, ML1 5AL
Arrive: 11:00 24/09/2022
Depart: 08:00 01/10/2022
St. Mary’s Cathedral:
Clayton St W, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5HH
Arrive: 11:00 01/10/2022
Depart: 11:00 02/10/2022
Saint Mary’s RC Cathedral:
Cathedral House, Dalby Way, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough TS8 0TW
Arrive: 12:00 02/10/2022
Depart: 13:00 03/10/2022
Ampleforth Abbey:
Ampleforth Abbey, York, YO62 4EN
Arrive: 13:30 03/10/2022
Depart: 17:00 03/10/2022
St Marie’s:
Cathedral and St Peter in Chains in Doncaster, S1 2JB
Arrive: 18:00 04/10/2022
Depart: 12:00 05/10/2022
Our Lady of Doncaster:
Chequer Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2AA
Arrive: 12:30 05/10/2022
Depart: 18:00 05/10/2022
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church:
Our Lady of Lourdes and St Peter Chanel Parish, Hull, HU5 2DH
Arrive: 19:00 05/10/2022
Depart: 07:00 06/10/2022
Saint Bernadette, Scunthorpe:
Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 2RS
Arrive: 08:00 06/10/2022
Depart: 17:00 06/10/2022
Cathedral Church of Saint Barnabas:
N Circus St, Nottingham , NG1 5AE
Arrive: 18:30 06/10/2022
Depart: 10:30 07/10/2022
Little Sisters of the Poor:
71 Queens Park Road, Harborne, Birmingham, B32 2LB
Arrive: 12:00 07/10/2022
Depart: 16:00 07/10/2022
St Chad’s Cathedral:
Queensway, Birmingham, B4 6EU
Arrive: 16:30 07/10/2022
Depart: 19:30 08/10/2022
The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes:
Uxbridge Street, Hednesford, Staffordshire, WS12 1DB
Arrive: 21:00 08/10/2022
Depart: 19:00 09/10/2022
The Immaculate Conception Parish, Bicester:
The Causeway, Bicester, OX26 6AW
Arrive: 21:00 09/10/2022
Depart: 14:00 10/10/2022
Cathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas of Canterbury:
Primrose Hill, Northampton, NN2 6AG
Arrive: 15:00 10/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 13/10/2022
Cathedral of St John the Baptist:
Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PA
Arrive: 11:30 13/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 15/10/2022
Our Lady of the Assumption & the English Martyrs:
Hills Road Cambridge, CB2 1JR
Arrive: 10:30 15/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 16/10/2022
Cathedral of St Mary and St Helen:
28 Ingrave Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AT
Arrive: 10:00 16/10/2022
Depart: 12:00 17/10/2022
St Josephs Catholic Church:
Bedwell Cres, Stevenage, SG1 1NJ
Arrive: 13:00 17/10/2022
Depart: 08:15 18/10/2022
Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead:
51 Cambridge Park, London, E11 2PR
Arrive: 10:00 18/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 19/10/2022
St. George’s Cathedral:
Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7HY
Arrive: 09:45 19/10/2022
Depart: 10:00 21/10/2022
St Dunstan’s:
Shaftsbury Road, Woking, GU22 7DT
Arrive: 11:30 21/10/2022
Depart: 08:00 22/10/2022
Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard, Arundel:
Parsons Hill, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9AY
Arrive: 09:00 22/10/2022
Depart: 14:00 23/10/2022
The Abbey of Our Lady, Help of Christians, Worth:
Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4SB
Arrive: 15:00 23/10/2022
Depart: 18:00 24/10/2022
The Friars, Aylesford:
Aylsford, Kent, ME20 7BX
Arrive: 19:00 24/10/2022
Depart: 13:00 28/10/2022
Our Lady of Willesden:
1 Nicoll Road, Willesden, London, NW10 9AX
Depart: 09:15 30/10/2022
Arrive: 16:00 28/10/2022
Wormwood Scrubbs:
Du Cane Road, London, W12 0AE
Arrive: 10:00 30/10/2022
Depart: 14:00 30/10/2022
St Thomas of Canterbury:
60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW
Arrive: 15:00 30/10/2022
Depart: 07:00 01/11/2022