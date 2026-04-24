Spring Plenary 2026

The Bishops had a one-day plenary assembly on Saturday, 18 April, followed by a week of ongoing formation that concluded on Thursday, 23 April. The gathering took place at Convento Palazzola, the Venerable English College's villa and retreat house just outside Rome. The English College is a seminary that prepares men for the priesthood.
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The Bishops of England and Wales have elected Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.
The Catholic Bishops' of England and Wales issued this statement as a sign of solidarity with the Holy Father, asking for Catholics to pray with them for an enduring peace with justice in the world’s conflict zones.