Spring Plenary 2025

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales gathered in Buckfast Abbey for their spring plenary meeting from 5 – 8 May 2025.
Also in Bishops’ Plenary MeetingsAutumn Plenary 2024 > Spring Plenary 2024 > Autumn Plenary 2023 > Autumn Plenary 2022 > Spring Plenary 2022 > Autumn Plenary 2021 > Spring Plenary 2021 > Autumn Plenary 2020 > Spring Plenary 2020 > Autumn Plenary 2019 > Spring Plenary 2018 > Autumn Plenary 2017 > Autumn Plenary 2016 > Spring Plenary 2016 > More... >
The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales met for their Spring Plenary Assembly at Buckfast Abbey in Devon from 5-8 May, as the Cardinal-electors gathered in Rome for the conclave that saw Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV. Being an elector at the Conclave, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, was not able to be present.
Election of a new Vice President for the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales.
A plenary resolution on the World Apostolate of Fatima: Cathedral Tour
A plenary resolution on the tenth anniversary of Laudato si'