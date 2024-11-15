The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales gathered in Leeds for their Autumn Plenary meeting at Hinsley Hall from 11-14 November 2024.
Resolutions released after the Bishops' Autumn Plenary 2024 focusing on; The Papal Encyclical "Dilexit Nos", Evangelisation Festival, The Synod of Bishops and the Election of a new General Secretary
The Catholic Bishops of England, Wales and Scotland have issued a statement on Assisted Suicide ahead of the Second Reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
Let us pray that the trauma being inflicted in our days may cease, and that the wounds of the past may heal but never be forgotten.