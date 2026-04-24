Plenary Statement – Peace

“We stand in solidarity with the Holy Father in his sustained witness and unshakeable commitment to the Gospel of Peace.

“We embrace our responsibility to act as bridge-builders and peacemakers and call upon the faithful, whom we serve in the dioceses of England and Wales, to join us in redoubling our prayers and advocacy for peace and justice.

“We pray that the leaders of all peoples at war open their minds and hearts to the dialogue and encounter necessary to attain a peace which disarms and endures.

“Hope is central to our Christian faith. In Eastertide, we are reminded that we are called to build a future sustained by the Risen Christ. As Pope Leo said in Equatorial Guinea: ‘There is hunger for a future imbued with hope that is capable of engendering a new sense of justice and producing fruits of peace and fraternity. This is not an unknown future that we must passively await, but rather one that we ourselves are called to build with God’s grace’.” (Homily of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Mongomo), Wednesday, 22 April 2026.)

Prayer for Peace of Pope Saint John XXIII

Lord Jesus Christ,

who are called the Prince of Peace,

who are yourself our peace and reconciliation,

who so often said,

“Peace to you,”

grant us peace.

Make all men and women witnesses of truth,

justice, and brotherly love.

Banish from their hearts whatever might endanger peace.

Enlighten our rulers that they may guarantee

and defend the great gift of peace.

May all peoples of the earth become as brothers and sisters.

May longed-for peace blossom forth

and reign always over us all.

Amen