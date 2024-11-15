Assisted Suicide: Are we going down a slippery slope?

Do No Harm is a short documentary which highlights some of the grave concerns around proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK and Scottish Parliaments.

The documentary, which features Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Bishop John Keenan, Dr Gillian Wright, Lord David Alton, and Professor David Albert Jones, gathers together experts from the medical and palliative care professions, alongside prominent politicians, ethics experts and religious leaders, to construct a unified voice of unease.

It spotlights key concerns around preserving human dignity and protections for vulnerable groups, and challenges the robustness of tabled safeguards in the UK legislation, by citing the experience of other jurisdictions which quickly eased access and expanded eligibility.

Watch

You can view the documentary here or on YouTube or Vimeo.

If you share the documentary on social media, please use the hashtags #DoNoHarm and #RaiseYourVoice

Produced by ‘Being Catholic Television’ for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.