Opposing the two-child cap policy

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales continues to be seriously concerned about the implications of the current two-child policy on Universal Credit payments for vulnerable, larger families.

Introduced in 2017, the policy has been undermining the financial security of families with three or more children. Such families often have no choice but to make claims for Universal Credit as a result of common, but unpredictable, life events, such as job loss or the onset of disability. The majority of families affected by the two-child policy are working families.

Government Review

The UK Government is reviewing the cap as part of the work of the newly formed Child Poverty Taskforce. Please use the online form to take action, contact your MP, and make your voice heard on this important issue.

Take Action

We encourage all Catholics to take part in this e-Action campaign.

You can make your voice heard and contact your MP

Take action on the two-child cap policy

Please use our e-Action form to contact your MP to outline your opposition to the two-child policy on Universal Credit payments for vulnerable, larger families.

Why do we want to see the two-child cap policy scrapped?

Catholic Social Teaching firmly rejects the two-child cap policy on Universal Credit payments on a matter of principle, namely its implication that larger families are a burden, rather than a blessing, to society.