Opposing the two-child cap policy

Introduced in 2017, the policy has been undermining the financial security of families with three or more children. Such families often have no choice but to make claims for Universal Credit as a result of common, but unpredictable, life events, such as job loss or the onset of disability. The majority of families affected by the two-child policy are working families.

Government Review

The UK Government is reviewing the cap as part of the work of the newly formed Child Poverty Taskforce. Please use the online form to take action, contact your MP, and make your voice heard on this important issue.

Take Action