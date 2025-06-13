What to expect from the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV An event examining the prospects and hopes for the Papacy of Pope Leo XIV.  icon-home » Events » What to expect from the pontificate...

On Friday, 20 June, an event will take place in the Medieval Crypt of St Etheldreda’s Church near Chancery Lane in central London to examine the prospects and hopes for the Papacy of Pope Leo XIV.

A panel of four key contributors will help attendees deepen their understanding of what they can expect from the pontificate of Pope Leo.

When

Friday 20 June 2025 from 6pm – 9pm.

Where

Medieval Crypt of St Etheldreda’s Church, 14 Ely Place, Holborn, EC1N 6RY

Notes: The nearest tube stations are Farringdon or Chancery Lane. The church cannot be seen from Charterhouse Street, therefore walk down Ely Place and turn left at Mountford Barrister’s Chambers, 13 Ely Place.

Cost

A conference fee of £35 includes admission and a folder of conference documents. Payment details can be found in the event flyer.

Speakers

His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía

Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski

Apostolic Eparch of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London

Fr Dominic Robinson SJ

Parish Priest, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Farm Street

Mary Maxwell

Honorary Secretary, Friends of the Holy Father

Book your place

To attend, please send your name and address to organiser Anthony Weaver using these details:

Postal address

Anthony Weaver, Retreats Beyond Dover, 19 G Peabody, Wild Street, Covent Garden, London WC2B 4BQ.

Telephone

020 7379 7273

Email

retreatsdover@gmail.com