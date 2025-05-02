Evangelisation We Believe – A Festival of Catholic Life WeBelieve is a Festival of Catholic Life celebrating the Jubilee Year of Hope. This July, we are gathering the whole Church to celebrate our faith in Jesus. This festival is brand new and you are invited to build it with us.  icon-home » Events » We Believe – A Festival of Ca...

25 – 28 July 2025

WeBelieve is a feast of Catholic faith, ‘ever ancient, ever new’. The festival programme is drawn from the rich traditions of the Church and the legacy of a pivotal network of evangelists. Venue and Stream schedules are coming soon!

Venue

St. Mary’s College, Oscott, is our stunning venue with it’s rich Catholic heritage setting the perfect atmosphere.

Tickets

Whether you’re flying solo, bringing mates or coming as a church or family, WeBelieve is for you.

https://www.webelievefestival.com/tickets

Who’s behind it?

While WeBelieve a collaboration of many ministries in the Church.

It is thanks to the initiative and generosity of The Guild of Our Lady of Ransom that this festival is taking place.

WeBelieve is overseen by The Guild, including their patron, Archbishop John Wilson.

As a festival, WeBelieve is organised and managed by Peter’s House and St Mary’s College, Oscott.

More information on the WeBelieve festival can be found here: webelievefestival.com/about

Programme

Friday 25th July

Time Details 12:00 Gates Open! 14:30 – 17:30 Festival Sessions: Explore varied content across Truth, Goodness and Beauty Marquees, La Familia, The Old Museum, The Chapel, The Atrium, and beyond. 18:00 – 19:30 Holy Mass | St Peter’s Big Top: Mass of welcome, opening WeBelieve. 19:30 – 22:00 After Hours: Vibrant socials and rich prayer experiences. 22:00 Gates Close: Non-campers head off to their beds.

Saturday 26th July

Time Details 07:00 Gates Open: Non-campers begin to arrive. 07:30 Early Risers: Coffee, prayer and (optional) exercise. 9:00 – 10:00 Festival Sessions: Explore varied content across Truth, Goodness and Beauty Marquees, La Familia, The Old Museum, The Chapel, The Atrium, and beyond. 10:30 – 12:00 Holy Mass: Mass of Thanksgiving for the 175th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Catholic Hierarchy in England & Wales. 12:00 – 14:00 Festival Sessions 14:00 – 15:00 Jubilee Celebration: A joyful gathering of music and prayer with the keynote address: “Holiness: Living the Ordinary Extraordinarily.” 15:30 – 19:30 Festival Sessions 19:30 –

20:30 Reconciliation Service: Experience the forgiving and healing power of God through prayer and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. 20:30 –

22:00 After Hours: Vibrant socials and rich prayer experiences. 22:00 Gates Close: Non-campers head off to their beds.

Sunday 27th July

Time Details 07:00 Gates Open: Non-campers begin to arrive. 07:30 Early Risers: Coffee, prayer and (optional) exercise. 9:00 – 10:00 Festival Sessions: Explore varied content across Truth, Goodness and Beauty Marquees, La Familia, The Old Museum, The Chapel, The Atrium, and beyond. 10:30 – 12:00 Holy Mass: Mass of Thanksgiving for the 175th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Catholic Hierarchy in England & Wales. 12:00 – 14:00 Festival Sessions 14:00 – 15:00 Jubilee Celebration: A joyful gathering of music and prayer with the keynote address: “Holiness: Living the Ordinary Extraordinarily.” 15:30 – 19:30 Festival Sessions 19:30 –

20:30 Reconciliation Service: Experience the forgiving and healing power of God through prayer and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. 20:30 –

22:00 After Hours: Vibrant socials and rich prayer experiences. 22:00 Gates Close: Non-campers head off to their beds.

Monday 28th July