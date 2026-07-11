Mass offered at Westminster Cathedral for the repose of the soul of Ann Widdecombe

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster and Chair of the Bishops’ Conference, prayed for the repose of the soul of Ann Widdecombe at Mass in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, 11 July. The former Conservative and independent minister converted to Catholicism in 1993.

“This morning, Mass was offered for the repose of the soul of Ann Widdecombe at Westminster Cathedral, where she was sometimes the Lector at the Sunday evening Mass,” said Archbishop Moth. “We pray for her family and friends at this time. May she rest in peace.”

Photo: Ann Widdecombe speaking at a Mass in July 2012 for the repose of the soul of Phyllis Bowman in Westminster Cathedral.

© Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.