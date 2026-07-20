Cardinal Nichols saddened to learn of the death of broadcaster Edward Stourton

Edward Stourton – Requiescat In Pace

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, retired Archbishop of Westminster and former President of the Bishops’ Conference, has expressed his sadness to learn of the death of the “courteous, warm and deeply perceptive” journalist Edward Stourton.

Mr Stourton, a Catholic, spent over 40 years as a frontline journalist including a decade on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and the station’s weekly religion and ethics programme Sunday.

“Over many years I have taken part in programmes and interviews with Ed Stourton,” said Cardinal Nichols. “Today I am deeply saddened to learn of his death. I will be praying for the repose of his soul, as is the practice of our Catholic faith, a faith which he cherished and valued deeply.”

Cardinal Nichols praised Ed Stourton’s qualities as a broadcaster:

“Whilst always ready to push and probe, Ed was never anything but courteous, warm and deeply perceptive in his questions and comments. These are important values in communication and broadcasting.

“His death, then, is a significant loss to this work in these fields. I will miss his presence and his voice. May he rest in peace. May his family and friends find consolation and hope in the faith which so robustly sustained him.”