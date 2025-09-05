Cardinal recalls ‘with fondness’ HRH The Duchess of Kent

Cardinal Vincent Nichols has recalled ‘with fondness’ the memory of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, following the announcement of her death at the age of 92 on Friday, 5 September 2025.

He offered his condolences to His Royal Highness the Duke of Kent, assuring him of the prayers of the Catholic community in England and Wales.

“I have received with sadness the news today of the death of Her Royal Highness, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent,” said Cardinal Nichols. “I recall with fondness her presence in our community, especially her participation in the pilgrimage to Lourdes, as well as her lifetime of public service.

“I have written to His Royal Highness the Duke of Kent and assured him of the prayers of the Catholic community in England and Wales. We pray that God will receive her soul into heaven, the promise given to us by Our Lord, Jesus Christ. May Katharine now rest in peace and rise in glory.”