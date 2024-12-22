Gaza Latin Patriarch visits Gaza’s Christians CBCEW » International » Countries » Latin Patriarch visits Gaza’s... Gaza » »

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, entered the Gaza Strip on the morning of the Fourth Sunday of Advent, 22 December, and presided at Mass with the parish community of the Church of the Holy Family. “The whole world is with you,” said Patriarch Pizzaballa. The Patriarch was making a short visit to the small Christian community in Gaza who have, for 14 months, taken refuge in the parish compound.

It was the first light of dawn when the Patriarch left Jerusalem to enter Gaza, escorted by Israeli soldiers, through the Erez crossing. The visit was eagerly awaited by the faithful who hoped to be able to celebrate Christmas with their bishop in an atmosphere of serenity and joy – at least for one day.

This was the second time that Cardinal Pizzaballa had been able to enter Gaza and visit the community led by parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli, following his visit earlier this year on 16 May.

Solidarity with Gaza’s Christians

Cardinal Pizzaballa then presided over the Mass, celebrated with white vestments in a foretaste of Christmas joy. During the Mass he also imparted the Sacrament of Confirmation to a number of young people.

In his homily, the Patriarch congratulated the resilience of the Christian community:

“You are the light of our Church and Christmas is precisely the feast of Light,” the Light that is Jesus, and “Jesus who, never forget, is here with you.”

“We are proud of you,” continued the Cardinal, “not because of anything in particular, but because you have remained what you are: Christians with Jesus”. And again, “just as all the people of the world, not only Christians, are with you, so too you can give something to the world that looks at you, bringing the light of Christ to everyone with your example.”

Visit to Bethlehem

After his visit to Gaza, on Christmas Eve, the Patriarch will make his solemn entry into Bethlehem, where he will be welcomed by another suffering community and where he will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass in St Catherine’s Church.

Patriarch talks to us about the Gaza parish

Just days before the start of Advent, the Patriarch visited these shores to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the English and Welsh Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. His Beatitude was the guest contributor on our Catholic News podcast channel and spoke with admiration about the community, guided by Fr Gabriel Romanelli who himself featured on an earlier podcast.

Note: The images of the Holy Family parish used for this article were taken in January 2020.






