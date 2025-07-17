Pope renews call for ceasefire in Gaza following attack on Catholic parish

Pope Leo XIV has renewed his calls for “an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza following a military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Parish. In a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State on his behalf, the Holy Father expresses deep sorrow for the loss of life and for the injuries caused by the attack. He also conveys his spiritual closeness to the parish priest, Fr Gabriel Romanelli – who was injured during the attack – as well as to the entire parish community.

The Pope commends the souls of the deceased to the “loving mercy of Almighty God” and offers prayers for the recovery of the injured and the consolation of those who grieve.

Finally, he renews an appeal for peace, for a ceasefire, and expresses “his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region”.

Over 60,200 people (58,313 Palestinians and 1,983 Israelis) have been reported killed in the Gaza war according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since 7 October 2023.

Source: vaticannews.va

TELEGRAM MESSAGE OF HIS HOLINESS POPE LEO XIV THROUGH THE CARDINAL SECRETARY OF STATE

“HIS HOLINESS POPE LEO XIV WAS DEEPLY SADDENED TO LEARN OF THE LOSS OF LIFE AND INJURY CAUSED BY THE MILITARY ATTACK ON THE HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH IN GAZA, AND HE ASSURES THE PARISH PRIEST, FATHER GABRIELE ROMANELLI, AND THE WHOLE PARISH COMMUNITY OF HIS SPIRITUAL CLOSENESS.

“IN COMMENDING THE SOULS OF THE DECEASED TO THE LOVING MERCY OF ALMIGHTY GOD, THE HOLY FATHER PRAYS FOR THE CONSOLATION OF THOSE WHO GRIEVE AND FOR THE RECOVERY OF THE INJURED.

“HIS HOLINESS RENEWS HIS CALL FOR AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE, AND HE EXPRESSES HIS PROFOUND HOPE FOR DIALOGUE, RECONCILIATION AND ENDURING PEACE IN THE REGION.”

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

SECRETARY OF STATE