Latin Patriarchate’s statement on the strike on Gaza’s Holy Family Church

This morning, at approximately 10:20am, the compound of the Holy Family in Gaza, belonging to the Latin Patriarchate, was struck by the Israeli army. As of this hour, three individuals lost their lives as a result of the injuries sustained and nine others were wounded, including one in critical condition and two in serious condition. The community’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, sustained light injuries.

The people in the Holy Family compound are people who found in the Church a sanctuary – hoping that the horrors of war might at least spare their lives, after their homes, possessions, and dignity had already been stripped away. On behalf of the entire Church of the Holy Land, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and from here, we offer our prayers for the swift and full recovery of the wounded.

The Holy Father has conveyed his own heartfelt condolences, his solidarity with them, and his prayers on their behalf.

The Latin Patriarchate strongly condemns this tragedy and this targeting of innocent civilians and of a sacred place. However, this tragedy is not greater or more terrible than the many others that have befallen Gaza. Many other innocent civilians have also been harmed, displaced and killed. Death, suffering and destruction are everywhere.

The time has come for leaders to raise their voices and to do all what is necessary in order to stop this tragedy which is humanly and morally, unjustified.

This horrific war must come to a complete end – so that we may commence the long work of restoring human dignity.

We embrace all those in the compound and stand with them in this painful hour, as they bury members of the community. We express our gratitude to all those who are sharing their condolences and sympathy with the Patriarchate and the church.

We will continue to stand by the side of the community of Gaza and do all that what is within our power to support them.

May the souls of the victims rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant you all His Peace.

Source: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem