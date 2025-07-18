Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos III Lead Ecclesiastical Delegation to Gaza Following Strike on Church Compound

In the aftermath of the grievous strike on the Holy Family Church compound in Gaza , His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, together with His Beatitude Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, entered Gaza this morning as part of an ecclesiastical delegation, expressing the shared pastoral solicitude of the Churches of the Holy Land and their concern for the community of Gaza.

During their stay, the delegation will meet with members of the local Christian community, offer condolences and solidarity, and stand alongside those affected by the recent events. His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa will personally assess the humanitarian and pastoral needs of the community, to help guide the Church’s continued presence and response.

At the request of the Latin Patriarchate, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian Community but also to as many families as possible. This includes hundreds of tons of food supplies as well as first aid kits and urgently needed medical equipment. In addition, the Patriarchate ensured the evacuation of individuals injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza where they will receive care.

We thank His Holiness Pope Leo XIV who called Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos upon entrance to Gaza to offer his support, closeness and prayers.

We pray for the safety of the delegation and the suspension of military activities during the visit.

The Latin Patriarchate remains steadfast in its commitment to the Christian community and the entire population of Gaza. They will not be forgotten, nor will they be abandoned.

Source: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem