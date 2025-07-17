Gaza Cardinal Nichols expresses prayer and sorrow after ‘appalling strike’ on Gaza’s Holy Family Church CBCEW » International » Countries » Cardinal Nichols expresses prayer a... Gaza » »

Following the shelling by an Israeli tank of the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza with reports of two deaths, serious injuries, and extensive damage to church buildings, Cardinal Vincent Nichols said:

“I condemn this appalling strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, pray for the dead and injured, and stand in solidarity with Fr Gabriel Romanelli and the people sheltering in the compound – Christians and Muslims alike.

“For twenty months, the Church of the Holy Family has managed to be a place of sanctuary and spiritual support amidst the horrors of war, feeding and protecting hundreds of people.

“I add my voice to Pope Leo’s call for a return of hostages, and an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering in Gaza and bring peace to the region. I encourage you, in your homes and parishes, to pray for peace and an end to this war.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and Archbishop of Westminster.