Racial Justice Sunday 2023

The theme for the 2023 Racial Justice Sunday, celebrated on 5 February, was: “All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together”
Also in Racial Justice SundayRacial Justice Sunday > Racial Justice Sunday >
The theme for the 2023 Racial Justice Sunday, celebrated on 5 February, was: “All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together”
It reflected the role each of us has in promoting the mission of Christ and His Church. This was inspired by conversations around the previous year’s Racial Justice Sunday and Pope Francis’ visit to Canada in July 2022 when he spoke about looking towards a future of ‘Justice, healing and reconciliation’.
We offered a prayer for use all year round as well as some questions for reflection.
Videos for Walking Together, Working Together and Praying Together were also promoted.
At Masses on Racial Justice Sunday, parishes are encouraged to mark the day by praying this prayer.
As Catholics we believe that every human being is created equally in the image of God. It is important to consider how we can better reflect this in our own actions, both as individuals and part of the wider Church.
Nalini Nathan, General Secretary of the Conference of Religious and a trustee of CARJ, the Catholic Association for Racial Justice, offers three thoughts to help us focus on 'Working Together' for racial justice.
Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Racial Justice, focuses on ‘Praying Together’ for racial justice in this reflection.
Father Mark Odion, Regional Superior of the Missionary Society of St Paul focuses on 'Walking Together' for racial justice.
These activities are a way of engaging with Racial Justice Sunday (RJS), however this theme is relevant for the whole year rather than just one Sunday and so can be used by schools and parishes at any time.