Racial Justice Sunday 2023

The theme for the 2023 Racial Justice Sunday, celebrated on 5 February, was: “All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together”

It reflected the role each of us has in promoting the mission of Christ and His Church. This was inspired by conversations around the previous year’s Racial Justice Sunday and Pope Francis’ visit to Canada in July 2022 when he spoke about looking towards a future of ‘Justice, healing and reconciliation’.

We offered a prayer for use all year round as well as some questions for reflection.

Videos for Walking Together, Working Together and Praying Together were also promoted.