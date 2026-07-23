Government funding for Catholic and Jewish organisations to produce new teaching tools on antisemitism

Secondary school teachers in the Archdiocese of Birmingham are to deliver lessons to help pupils recognise and challenge antisemitism, as part of a government-funded project.

Secondary schools across the Archdiocese will take part in a scheme to give teachers the confidence to tackle the issue in class, and pupils the skills to identify antisemitism when they see it.

Pupils will participate in focus groups to ascertain their exposure to antisemitic misinformation and conspiracies on online gaming platforms and social media such as TikTok and Instagram, and be taught how to recognise content as antisemitic in nature.

Lessons will focus on building empathy through an accurate understanding of Jewish identities, diversity and lived experience. They will root anti‑hatred in Catholic theology, respect for the other, fraternity and solidarity. Further aims include building resilience to antisemitic narratives and improving the ability to discuss and disagree respectfully in classroom dialogue.

The project is funded by the government’s Department for Education and will be delivered by the Archdiocese of Birmingham’s education service, the Catholic Education Service (CES) and the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BoD). It will feature resources for teachers including lesson guides and videos, for integration into Religious Education (RE), personal, social, health and economic (PSHE), and citizenship lessons.

Of the 19 dioceses in England, Birmingham, which covers 13 local authorities stretching from Stoke to Reading, is home to the highest number (241) of Catholic schools and colleges, including serving both urban and rural communities. The ambition is that a successful pilot in a targeted area could be replicated at scale across the wider archdiocesan family of schools ahead of any potential national roll-out.

The Most Rev Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham and consultor to the Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews and the Rt Rev Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds and Chairman of the CES, said in a joint statement:

“One of the most fundamental Biblical teachings is that each one of us is made in the image and likeness of God.

“In Catholic schools 10% of curriculum time is dedicated to Religious Education, meaning alongside Catholic Christianity other religions like Judaism, Islam, Sikhism and world views are given more study time than in most non-denominational schools, contributing to community cohesion.

“The Catholic education sector within the Archdiocese of Birmingham therefore welcomes this opportunity to work in partnership with the Board of Deputies of British Jews on a pilot initiative to help benefit schools and communities at a time of heightened tensions across the country.”

Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies, said: “It is vital that schools teach young people to recognise and reject antisemitism. The Board of Deputies is proud to work with the Archdiocese of Birmingham and the Catholic Education Service to develop resources for Catholic schools, that will also help teachers deliver accurate, empathetic education about Jewish identity.

“We are grateful to the Department for Education for funding this important pilot, which has the potential to be scaled across the wider Catholic school community. I would also like to pay tribute to the commitment of the Catholic Church to taking real and meaningful steps to educate children against antisemitic hate.”

Throughout England and Wales there are 2,129 Catholic schools and colleges, educating 824,397 pupils, and employing 50,381 teachers; there are also four Catholic universities.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews (BoD) represents 200+ synagogues and communal organisations, providing essential lived‑experience expertise on Jewish identity, diversity and antisemitism.

Photo: (left to right) Archbishop Longley; Greg Pope, Executive Director of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales; Phil Rosenberg; Daniel Epstein O’Dowd, Interfaith and Social Action Officer of the Board of Deputies; and the Most Reverend Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster.