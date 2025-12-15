Cardinal expresses deepest condolences after terror attack at Bondi Beach

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has written to UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis to express his heartfelt sympathy to, and prayers for, the Jewish community after the devastating terror attack that targeted a Hanukkah celebration on the Sydney beach.

Decrying the senseless act of violence, Cardinal Nichols hoped that some comfort could be taken from the “solidarity from people of all backgrounds who stand with you against violence and antisemitism.”

The Cardinal also condemned the attack as “a tragic reminder of the pain that hatred and terror inflict on innocent people, and it is a hurt felt across faiths and nations.”

Letter

Message of Sympathy to the Chief Rabbi

I write to offer my deepest condolences following the devastating terrorist attack at Bondi Beach. I was profoundly saddened to hear of the loss of life and the injuries sustained, and I extend my heartfelt sympathy to you and to the entire Jewish community.

Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who were killed, with all who were injured, and with all who mourn. Such senseless violence is a tragic reminder of the pain that hatred and terror inflict on innocent people, and it is a hurt felt across faiths and nations.

In this time of grief, I hope you find strength and comfort in the outpouring of solidarity from people of all backgrounds who stand with you against violence and antisemitism.

Yours very sincerely,

HE Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales