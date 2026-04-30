Archbishop condemns “abhorrent” antisemitic attack in London

Archbishop Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham and Chair of our Department for Dialogue and Unity, has issued a statement condemning the antisemitic terror attack in Golders Green on Wednesday, 30 April.

In his statement, Archbishop Longley prays for the victims and condemns rising and “abhorrent” antisemitism, calling for “all members of society to consider seriously how we may counter the alarming rise in antisemitism which is tearing at the fabric of our society.”

Archbishop Bernard Longley is a member of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and a member of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. In September 2025, he was appointed a consultor to the Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, within the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.

Archbishop Longley’s full statement can be read below.

Archbishop Longley’s statement

“I was shocked and deeply disturbed by the antisemitic terror attack which took place on the streets of London yesterday.

“I hold the victims and the whole Jewish community in my prayers, and I applaud the emergency services and first responders, including Shomrim and Hatzola, for their swift actions to prevent further suffering and violence.

“People of all faiths should be free to worship and express their faith without hate and prejudice. The targeting of the Jewish community is abhorrent.

“This is a stark call for all members of society to consider seriously how we may counter the alarming rise in antisemitism which is tearing at the fabric of our society.

“I call to mind the words of St Pope Paul VI in Nostra Aetate:

“‘In her rejection of every persecution against any man, the Church, mindful of the patrimony she shares with the Jews and moved not by political reasons but by the Gospel’s spiritual love, decries hatred, persecutions, displays of anti-Semitism, directed against Jews at any time and by anyone.’

“I reiterate the Church’s commitment to standing against antisemitism and urge all people of good will to work together to promote respect and peace in society.”

+Bernard Longley

Archbishop of Birmingham

Chair, Department for Dialogue and Unity

Archbishop Moth’s comment

Archbishop Longley’s statement follows the response of Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, who said on Wednesday, 29 April:

“I pray for the victims of this attack and salute the swift actions of the policemen in preventing further violence; and offer our continued prayers for the whole Jewish community at this time. We must stand together against all those who promote hatred and violence against any person because of their faith.”