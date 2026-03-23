Archbishop Moth calls for unity and respect after antisemitic attack

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, has issued a statement following an antisemitic arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish community charity in north London.

Four ambulances belonging to the Hatzola ambulance service, were found on fire in the early hours of the morning on Monday 23 March.

Responding to the attack, Archbishop Richard Moth expressed shock and called for unity and respect.

“I am shocked at the vandalism of ambulances that serve the community in North London and condemn any attacks on faith communities. I pay tribute to all those who work in our ambulance services in the capital and across the country. I call on all people of faith and good will to stand together to promote respect for all.”