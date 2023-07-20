Contact details for the Diocesan Communications Officers from all the Dioceses of England and Wales.
|Diocese
|Name
|Phone
|Email Address
|Arundel and Brighton
|Ms Laura Maydew-Gale
|01273 859 714
|communications@abdiocese.org.uk
|Birmingham
|Ms Caroline Bletso
|0121 230 6286
|caroline.bletso@rcaob.org.uk
|Birmingham
|Ms Faye Fawcett
|0121 230 6286
|faye.fawcett@rcaob.org.uk
|Brentwood
|Fr John Harvey
|020 8508 3492
|loughton@dioceseofbrentwood.org
|Brentwood
|Mary Huntington
|01245 227518
|maryhuntington@dioceseofbrentwood.org
|Cardiff
|Alun John
|029 2022 0411
|alun.john@rcadc.org
|Clifton
|Phil Gibbons
|0117 973 3072
|phil.gibbons@cliftondiocese.com
|East Anglia
|Keith Morris
|07712 787762
|keith.morris@rcdea.org.uk
|East Anglia
|Josh Clovis
|Joshua.clovis@rcdea.org.uk
|Hallam
|Catalina Cacua
|0114 256 6401
|communications@hallam-diocese.com
|Hexham & Newcastle
|Iain Riddell
|0191 243 3310
|iain.riddell@diocesehn.org.uk
|Lancaster
|Fr Stephen Pearson
|01524 384820
|spearson@lancastercathedral.org.uk
|Leeds
|Rowan Morton-Gledhill
|rowan.mortongledhill@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
|Liverpool
|Lizzie Williams
|07464 378773
|e.williams@rcaol.org.uk
|Menevia
|TBC
|Middlesbrough
|Michael McGeary
|07967 023083
|communications@rcdmidd.org.uk
|Northampton
|Neil Roseman
|01604 715635
|communications@northamptondiocese.org
|Nottingham
|Naomi Roberts
|naomi.roberts@dioceseofnottingham.uk
|Plymouth
|01364 645360
|info@prcdtr.org.uk
|Portsmouth
|Alasdair Akass
|aakass@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
|Portsmouth
|Liz Challand
|echalland@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
|Salford
|Rachel McGee
|0161 817 2222
|rachel.mcgee@dioceseofsalford.org.uk
|Shrewsbury
|Simon Caldwell
|07730 526847
|simon.caldwell@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
|Southwark
|Jo Driver
|020 7202 8172
|dco@rcsouthwark.co.uk
|Westminster
|Marie Saba
|020 7798 9030
|communications@rcdow.org.uk
|Wrexham
|David Tarbrook
|communications@rcdwxm.org.uk
|Bishopric of the Forces
|Barry Hudd
|01635 30108
|barry.hudd@btopenworld.com
|Ireland
|Martin Long
|+353 (0)1 505 3000
|mlong@catholicbishops.ie
|Scotland
|Peter Kearney
|0141 221 1168
|pk@scmo.org