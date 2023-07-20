Contacts

Thursday, July 20th, 2023 @ 10:42 am

Contact details for the Diocesan Communications Officers from all the Dioceses of England and Wales.

Diocesan Communications Officers

DioceseNamePhoneEmail Address
Arundel and BrightonMs Laura Maydew-Gale01273 859 714communications@abdiocese.org.uk
BirminghamMs Caroline Bletso0121 230 6286caroline.bletso@rcaob.org.uk
BirminghamMs Faye Fawcett0121 230 6286faye.fawcett@rcaob.org.uk
BrentwoodFr John Harvey020 8508 3492 loughton@dioceseofbrentwood.org
BrentwoodMary Huntington01245 227518maryhuntington@dioceseofbrentwood.org
CardiffAlun John029 2022 0411alun.john@rcadc.org
CliftonPhil Gibbons0117 973 3072 phil.gibbons@cliftondiocese.com
East AngliaKeith Morris07712 787762 keith.morris@rcdea.org.uk
East AngliaJosh Clovis Joshua.clovis@rcdea.org.uk
HallamCatalina Cacua0114 256 6401 communications@hallam-diocese.com
Hexham & NewcastleIain Riddell0191 243 3310iain.riddell@diocesehn.org.uk
LancasterFr Stephen Pearson01524 384820spearson@lancastercathedral.org.uk
LeedsRowan Morton-Gledhillrowan.mortongledhill@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
LiverpoolLizzie Williams07464 378773e.williams@rcaol.org.uk
MeneviaTBC
MiddlesbroughMichael McGeary07967 023083communications@rcdmidd.org.uk
NorthamptonNeil Roseman 01604 715635communications@northamptondiocese.org
NottinghamNaomi Robertsnaomi.roberts@dioceseofnottingham.uk
Plymouth01364 645360info@prcdtr.org.uk
PortsmouthAlasdair Akassaakass@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
PortsmouthLiz Challandechalland@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
SalfordRachel McGee0161 817 2222rachel.mcgee@dioceseofsalford.org.uk
ShrewsburySimon Caldwell07730 526847simon.caldwell@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
SouthwarkJo Driver020 7202 8172dco@rcsouthwark.co.uk
WestminsterMarie Saba020 7798 9030communications@rcdow.org.uk
WrexhamDavid Tarbrook communications@rcdwxm.org.uk
Bishopric of the ForcesBarry Hudd01635 30108barry.hudd@btopenworld.com
IrelandMartin Long+353 (0)1 505 3000mlong@catholicbishops.ie
ScotlandPeter Kearney0141 221 1168 pk@scmo.org

