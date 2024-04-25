Bishops Rt Rev. Richard Walker A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Birmingham, the Right Reverend Richard Walker.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Birmingham

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Canon Richard Walker, Vicar General, as new Auxiliary Bishop to serve the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

Canon Walker has served as the Vicar General and Trustee of the Archdiocese since September 2020. In previous years he served as the Director of Ongoing Formation for the Archdiocese and Vice Rector at St Mary’s College, Oscott.

Biographical Timelines

Canon Richard Walker STL

Born on 24 October 1960

1985: Qualified as a solicitor

Formation for the Priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott, and the Venerable English College, Rome

2000: Awarded Licentiate in Dogmatic Theology from the Gregorian University, Rome

Ordained Priest at St Francis, Kenilworth, 22 July 2000

2000-2003: Assistant Priest, Christ the King, Coventry

2003-2014: Member of the Formation Staff at St Mary’s College, Oscott, for the majority of this time he served as Vice Rector

2014-2020: Parish Priest, St John the Evangelist, Banbury

2015-2020: Director of Ongoing Formation for the Archdiocese

2017-2020: member of the Archdiocesan Safeguarding Commission

2018-2020: Parish Priest, St Joseph the Worker, Banbury

Trustee of St Mary’s College, Oscott

September 2020: Appointed Vicar General and a Trustee of the Archdiocese