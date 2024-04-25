Rt Rev. Richard Walker

Archbishop’s House
A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Birmingham, the Right Reverend Richard Walker.
The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Canon Richard Walker, Vicar General, as new Auxiliary Bishop to serve the Archdiocese of Birmingham.
Canon Walker has served as the Vicar General and Trustee of the Archdiocese since September 2020. In previous years he served as the Director of Ongoing Formation for the Archdiocese and Vice Rector at St Mary’s College, Oscott.
Canon Richard Walker STL
Born on 24 October 1960
1985: Qualified as a solicitor
Formation for the Priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott, and the Venerable English College, Rome
2000: Awarded Licentiate in Dogmatic Theology from the Gregorian University, Rome
Ordained Priest at St Francis, Kenilworth, 22 July 2000
2000-2003: Assistant Priest, Christ the King, Coventry
2003-2014: Member of the Formation Staff at St Mary’s College, Oscott, for the majority of this time he served as Vice Rector
2014-2020: Parish Priest, St John the Evangelist, Banbury
2015-2020: Director of Ongoing Formation for the Archdiocese
2017-2020: member of the Archdiocesan Safeguarding Commission
2018-2020: Parish Priest, St Joseph the Worker, Banbury
Trustee of St Mary’s College, Oscott
September 2020: Appointed Vicar General and a Trustee of the Archdiocese
