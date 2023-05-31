Day Four – Novena for Life

Start the novena with this prayer each day, taken from St John Paul II’s concluding comments in his encyclical letter ‘The Gospel of Life’, followed by the daily quote or reflection as set out below and finish with the Glory Be

Prayer

O Mary, bright dawn of the new world,

Mother of the living, to you do we entrust the cause of life.

Look down, O Mother,

upon the vast numbers of babies not allowed to be born,

of the poor whose lives are made difficult,

of men and women who are victims of brutal violence,

of the elderly and the sick killed by indifference or our of misguided mercy,

Grant that all who believe in your Son

may proclaim the Gospel of life with honesty and love

to the people of our time.

Obtain for them the grace to accept that Gospel as a gift ever new,

the joy of celebrating it with gratitude throughout their lives

and the courage to bear witness to it resolutely,

in order to build,

together with all people of good will,

the civilization of truth and love,

to the praise and glory of God,

the Creator and love of life.

Reflection/Quote

‘How can it be that the most wondrous and sacred human space – the womb – has become a place of unutterable violence through abortion?’

Pope Benedict XVI, World Youth Day Sydney, 17 July 2009

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

Day Five

