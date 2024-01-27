The theme in 2023 was ‘Listen to Her’ and focused on post-abortion trauma and the impact of abortion primarily on women, but also men and others.
18 June 2023
The theme in 2023 was ‘Listen to Her’ and focused on post-abortion trauma and the impact of abortion primarily on women, but also men and others. The message for the Day in 2023 was unique in that the bishops’ handed it over to a Catholic woman who has had an abortion to share her experiences. Often the voices of women who have had an abortion are silent in Church and in society. The hope was that this would help break this silence and offer further opportunities for healing and reconciliation.
Resources were created to enable parishes to highlight and pray for Day For Life. Included the Day for Life 2023 Message and Prayers.
This year’s 'Day for Life' message is written by a woman in the hope that it can offer opportunities for healing and reconciliation.
Pope Francis has sent a message with his Apostolic Blessing to Catholics in England and Wales, Ireland and Scotland who will celebrate Day for Life on Sunday, 18 June 2023.
Have you or someone you know been affected by abortion? There are some wonderful organisations that can help you. Here are three that we are profiling.
These two prayers for the intercession of St Joseph, patron of the unborn and defender of life, can be used on or around Day for Life to bring our intentions to the Lord.
Rachel's Vineyard is a healing ministry for those who are suffering from the trauma of abortion.
These testimonies come from women and men who are willing to share their experiences of post abortion trauma, or have walked alongside those who needed help and support.