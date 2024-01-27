18 June 2023

The theme in 2023 was ‘Listen to Her’ and focused on post-abortion trauma and the impact of abortion primarily on women, but also men and others. The message for the Day in 2023 was unique in that the bishops’ handed it over to a Catholic woman who has had an abortion to share her experiences. Often the voices of women who have had an abortion are silent in Church and in society. The hope was that this would help break this silence and offer further opportunities for healing and reconciliation.

Resources were created to enable parishes to highlight and pray for Day For Life. Included the Day for Life 2023 Message and Prayers.