Caritas invites new Prime Minister to discussion on building flourishing communities

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Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) offers practical insights from communities across England and Wales and calls for closer collaboration with government

Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has invited the new Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Andy Burnham, and his team to discuss how government, faith groups and charities can work together to build flourishing communities.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Raymond Friel OBE, Chief Executive of CSAN, offers the support and practical experience of the network’s 50 member organisations, united by a commitment to tackle the causes of poverty, promote justice, restore dignity and help build communities in which every person can flourish.

Raymond Friel said:

“We wish you every success at this challenging moment for our communities. Our message to you is very simple: we’re here to help and would welcome a conversation about how we can work together with government even more closely to build flourishing communities.”

Highlighting the knowledge and experience of CSAN members, he added:

“We have deep knowledge of our communities and a passionate commitment to work to tackle poverty, promote justice and restore dignity.”

CSAN’s work is inspired by Catholic Social Teaching and the principles of human dignity, solidarity, subsidiarity and the common good. Its members work collaboratively with other faith groups and charities that share these values.

The letter proposes a practical next step:

“We would welcome a meeting with you and your team – perhaps a roundtable discussion during Inter Faith Week (8–15 November 2026) – to help to shape the debate around subsidiarity and the common good and to offer practical insights from our work on the ground.”

Earlier in July, CSAN held a Parliamentary Reception hosted by Mike Kane MP, where members of the network met parliamentarians and shared ideas for working together.

The Letter can be downloaded from the Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) website.