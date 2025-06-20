Government Statement from Archbishop Mark O’Toole on the Jubilee of Governments Statement from Archbishop Mark O’... Government » »

As we prepare to mark the Jubilee of Governments from 20 to 22 June 2025, I send my warmest greetings and prayerful good wishes to all who serve in public life across Wales.

The Jubilee is part of the Holy Year of 2025, a moment of grace and reflection for the whole Church. It was originally announced by Pope Francis, whose vision and leadership we continue to give thanks for. Now, under the guidance of Pope Leo XIV, the Jubilee moves forward with renewed focus — calling us to consider how public life can be shaped by mercy, justice, and the hope that endures.

Rooted in the biblical call to “proclaim liberty throughout the land” (Lev. 25:10), the Jubilee invites us to restore what has been broken, to offer mercy where there is need, and to serve with renewed dedication.

Public service, when carried out with integrity and compassion, is a true vocation—one that reflects the dignity of every person. I am grateful to all those across Wales who take up this task with seriousness and care, often quietly, and always with great responsibility.

May this Jubilee be a time of renewal and encouragement for all in public life. And may it help us build together a society rooted in justice, shaped by wisdom, and filled with hope.

