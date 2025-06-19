Government Church and State celebrate Jubilee of Governments Church and State celebrate Jubilee ... Government » »

20-22 June 2025

In a message to mark the Jubilee of Governments, Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Episcopal Secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has commented on the responsibility of governments and institutions to work cooperatively to build a more just world:

“Between 20-22 June, the Universal Catholic Church will commemorate the Jubilee of Governments. It is a celebration to highlight the importance of cooperation between governments and institutions to build a more just and compassionate world, guided by shared values and moral responsibility. It also serves as a reminder that leadership does not only involve the exercise of power, but is a sacred vocation to serve the common good, uphold justice and foster peace.

“Regrettably, today’s global politics remain scarred by conflict and division. Ongoing violence – in the Holy Land, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, Iran and elsewhere – cries out for a renewed commitment to peace. These crises expose the urgent need for leaders to embrace dialogue and the renewal of multilateral cooperation.

“Catholic social teaching has long upheld that true peace is born of dialogue – a dialogue that demands both courage and a readiness to confront injustice. This conviction echoes through the Church’s tradition including, Pope John Paul II’s conviction that there is “no peace without justice.” Most recently, in Fratelli Tutti, in which Pope Francis reminded us that “(..) there is a need for paths of peace to heal open wounds. There is also a need for peacemakers, men and women prepared to work boldly and creatively to initiate processes of healing and renewed encounter.”

“This call demands a renewed commitment to strengthening international institutions to ensure conflict mediation and a coordinated humanitarian response. The United Kingdom, can play a vital role in this effort to rebuild trust at a time when trust between nations is fragile. The human cost of inaction is grave, it is important that our political leaders lead with integrity and compassion.

“May this Jubilee of Governments be a guiding light, encouraging us, and those in positions of leadership, to have the courage to dialogue and the resolve to act for the common good.”

UK Faith Minister’s Message

Lord Khan of Burnley, the government’s Minister for Faith, Communities and Resettlement, has sent a message to mark the Jubilee of Governments.



“As the Minister for Faith in the UK Government, may I share my warmest greetings and those of the Deputy Prime Minister to Catholics across the UK and around the world as you celebrate this special year of Jubilee 2025.

“The year of Jubilee, from Bible times to the present, is remembered as a time of renewal and restoration. This Jubilee comes at a significant moment for the Catholic Church as we remember the life and mourn the passing of Pope Francis and yet welcome the new Pope, Leo XIV. The Deputy Prime Minister and I were humbled to represent the UK last month during the inauguration of His Holiness. It was a true privilege to witness this momentous moment.

“The beginning of this new chapter of the Church’s long history provides an opportunity for us all to reflect on what has been and laid the foundations for what is to come. Whilst much in our world has changed for the better since the last Great Jubilee of 2000, many things have also remained sadly unchanged, not least humanity’s capacity for acts of great violence, war and devastation. This year we are mindful of ongoing wars in Eastern Europe, in the Middle East and many other conflicts that scar our world.

“It is often governments and national leaders that hold the power to end such wars and prevent others from happening at all. I am therefore grateful for the Vatican’s Jubilee of Governments this weekend with its focus on the role of governments in bringing about the common good for all humanity.

“I welcome your prayers for leaders and decision makers that they may use their power to serve, to pursue justice and to promote peace.

“The theme for this year’s Jubilee is Pilgrims of Hope. Pilgrimages, as I know from my own faith tradition, are long and costly journeys, but are also are also often transformation experiences. Even in these challenging times, may we all, Catholics and non Catholics alike, be pilgrims together, choose hope and seek the good of all.”