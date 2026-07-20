Government Archbishop Richard Moth congratulates new Prime Minster Andy Burnham Archbishop Richard Moth congratulat... Government » »

Archbishop Richard Moth, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has offered his congratulations to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham:

“As President of the Bishops’ Conference, and on behalf of the Catholic community in our countries, I offer my warm congratulations to Andy Burnham on becoming leader of the Labour Party and now Prime Minister.

“We are living in challenging times. As Christians we have a duty to be bridgebuilders and peacemakers. Where there are tensions, hostility and injustice, we are called to respond with real concern and respect for the dignity of the person, for the needs of families, the marginalised, and the vulnerable.

“The Prime Minister faces many challenging issues as he begins his work, and I assure him and his family of my continued prayers for the task ahead.

“I offer my gratitude to Keir Starmer and his Government for their service over the past years.

“I look forward to working with the new Prime Minister to build on our long record of constructive partnership with the UK Government, and to further our shared endeavour to serve the common good.”