The Bishops of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales met at Hinsley Hall in the Diocese of Leeds for their in-person Autumn Plenary Assembly from 15-19 November 2026.

Plenary resolutions including the approval of a diocesan merger, an updated safeguarding document, and items on vocations, Jubilee 2033 planning and a pro-life calendar date.



Plenary updates including the Bicentenary of Catholic Emancipation in 2029 and the Synodal implementation journey.

Resolutions

Merger of Leeds, Hallam and Middlesbrough Dioceses

Following consideration of the consultation conducted by the Bishop of Leeds, the Right Reverend Marcus Stock, and the report submitted by him to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and the Dicastery for Bishops, the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales supports the proposal for the unification of the boundaries of the three current territorial circumscriptions of the Dioceses of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Hallam, to be erected as one Diocese.

You can read the consultation report on the Diocese of Leeds’ website.

Caring Safely for Others

The Bishops of England and Wales welcome the update of ‘Caring Safely for Others’. The Bishops’ Conference thanks those involved in the preparation of this updated document and appreciates the important contribution it will make to safeguarding. It recommends that this be part of the mandatory training for clergy.

Additionally you can find the Revised Edition of Caring Safely for Others: Pastoral Standards and Safe Conduct in Ministry (2026) in the Publications section of the Bishops’ Conference website.

2033 Jubilee of Redemption

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales is grateful for the draft framework which has been presented for the 2033 Jubilee of Redemption. The Bishops’ Conference provisionally accepts the draft and asks that it be submitted to the Holy See for comment.

New Director for the National Office for Vocation

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales confirms Fr Craig Szmidt in his appointment as the Director of the National Office for Vocation (NOV).

Day of Prayer for the Sanctity of Life

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales agrees to establish a National Day of Prayer for the Sanctity of Life: for Unborn Babies and their Parents. This will take place from October 2028 on one of the first three Saturdays in October, as determined by the Department for Christian Life and Worship.

Mater Ecclesiae College – Canon Law Faculty

Having received the recommendation of the Governing Body of the Mater Ecclesiae College that a Faculty of Canon Law be erected at Mater Ecclesiae College, the Bishops’ Conference gives its support to this opportunity.

Bicentenary of Catholic Emancipation 2029

The Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829, more commonly known as the Catholic Emancipation Act, was passed by Parliament and became law on 13 April 1829. This landmark measure allowed Catholics to sit as MPs, vote in elections and hold most senior government positions.

To celebrate the bicentenary of this historic legislation, the Secretariat of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales is proposing a number of events and initiatives. Three large-scale celebrations will take place across England and Wales. Cardiff, Liverpool, and London are being considered.

The theme for the bicentenary is ‘Faith and Freedom’, and in addition to a National Mass of Thanksgiving that will take place in Westminster Cathedral on 13 April 2029, we will also hold events celebrating our Catholic heritage and culture.

A key moment in the life of the Church will be the Consecration of England and Wales to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This has already been discussed by the bishops and it would be fitting for this to take place as part of our celebrations in 2029. It is hoped that this could take place on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus – 8 June 2029.

In addition, we hope to progress the following events and initiatives:

Concert series featuring music from recusancy times and subsequently the flourishing of Catholic music post-emancipation.

featuring music from recusancy times and subsequently the flourishing of Catholic music post-emancipation. Monthly lectures on themes ranging from emancipation to religious freedom

on themes ranging from emancipation to religious freedom Museum exhibition highlighting the long struggle Catholics faced for religious freedom in Britain and Ireland, from the Reformation to the present day. It will chart the journey of Catholic communities from suppression to emancipation, set within wider questions of persecution, tolerance and identity, and will close by reflecting on what this story can teach us about global freedom of belief.

highlighting the long struggle Catholics faced for religious freedom in Britain and Ireland, from the Reformation to the present day. It will chart the journey of Catholic communities from suppression to emancipation, set within wider questions of persecution, tolerance and identity, and will close by reflecting on what this story can teach us about global freedom of belief. Travelling exhibition in tandem with the museum exhibition.

in tandem with the museum exhibition. Closing celebration on the Solemnity of Christ the King. The solemnity falls on 25 November 2029, and it would be fitting to end the year of celebrations in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool.

As the programme evolves, there will be other initiatives to celebrate the Church’s heritage and patrimony.

There is also a desire and willingness to work together with the Catholic Bishops of Ireland and Scotland to mark this truly historic occasion.

Synodal Church – Update

In terms of the implementation timeline, provided by the Synod Office in Rome, we are currently at the point where we undertake implementation activities in local Churches and their groupings (June 2025 – December 2026).

Update

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Bishop of Plymouth, led a four-person delegation from England to a symposium on synodality organised by the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) at the Bildungshaus Schloss Puchberg, an adult education centre in Wels, Austria, from 14-17 September 2026. Bishop Hudson was joined by Fr Francis Higgins, Alex Shelton-Bourke and Avril Baigent. You can read Bishop Hudson’s reflection.

Twelve dioceses in England and Wales have established Synodal Teams and all are undertaking mission-oriented work and pastoral planning to meet the requirements of the final document. (Arundel and Brighton, Birmingham, Cardiff-Menevia, Hallam, Hexham and Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Northampton, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Salford, and Southwark).

In the first half of 2027, diocesan assemblies will take place in each of the dioceses of England and Wales. Planning discussions are taking place regarding the national gathering scheduled for the second half of 2027.



