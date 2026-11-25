Plenaries Archbishop Moth hopes for “a deepening of prayer and more effective proclamation of the Gospel” following Autumn plenary meeting  icon-home » CBCEW » Bishops » Plenaries » Archbishop Moth hopes for “a deepen...

From 15-19 November 2026, the Bishops of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales gathered at Hinsley Hall in Leeds Diocese for their Autumn Plenary meeting.

Plenary resolutions and updates can be found here.

Following the meeting, Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales spoke about the meeting’s outcomes, one of which was the bishops’ acceptance of the merger of Leeds, Hallam, and Middlesbrough Diocese. The positive outcome of the vote will now be submitted to the Holy See for approval.

Archbishop Moth expressed his gratitude for the work of Bishop Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds, in leading this process:

“Bishop Marcus Stock has done wonderful work in consultation and bringing lay faithful and clergy together in what will be a new development for the Church in that part of this country.”

Safeguarding also formed an important part of the agenda for the week’s meeting. One of the resolutions was the approval of a second edition of the document Caring Safely for Others, which Archbishop Moth described as “timely” and “part of our continuing work in this really sensitive and important area of safeguarding provision.”

He explained:

“One of the things that we’ve done on this occasion with this document is to mandate it as part of our ongoing formation for priests, deacons and bishops too, as each year we do the formation that we need to make sure our safeguarding practice is the best it can possibly be.”

A new Director for the National Office for Vocation (NOV) was also announced Father Craig Szmidt, who was also recently appointed the Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral in Birmingham, will take on the role.

The bishops also looked ahead to some key events for the life of the Church in the next years, provisionally accepting the draft framework for the Great Jubilee, the Jubilee of Redemption, which will take place in 2033. The programme planning has been led by Bishop Philip Egan, Bishop of Portsmouth, to whom Archbishop Moth expressed his thanks.

“The great year of the 2000th anniversary of the resurrection of the Lord, the 2000th anniversary of Pentecost, the 2000th anniversary of the Great Commission is a big thing to be celebrating. We have some years of build-up to that year, years of preparation based in prayer and reflection, deepening our understanding of the Gospel message so that we’re well able to celebrate. We should all be grateful to Bishop Philip Egan and the others who were involved in putting this proposed programme together, because it’s something really exciting for the Church leading up to this great Jubilee.”



In 2029, the Church will mark the bicentenary of the passing of the Roman Catholic Relief Act of 1829, more commonly known as the Catholic Emancipation Act. This landmark measure allowed Catholics to sit as MPs, vote in elections, and hold more senior government positions.

To celebrate this, the Bishops’ Conference has a number of plans, including a National Mass of Thanksgiving and the consecration of England and Wales to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Archbishop Moth explained:

“It’s worth mentioning that this Catholic Relief Act was not the first one. There had been others before it which had made it easier for us to worship, for instance, but this particular Catholic Relief Act of 1829 was a very significant moment in terms of the place of the Catholic Church in public life. I think specifically of the visit of Pope Benedict in 2010 when he addressed the two Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall and his words about that place of engagement that the Church must have in society. None of that would have been possible without this Catholic Relief Act.

“If we think of what that devotion of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is all about, it goes back to a reflection and a devotion on the Passion of the Lord which focuses on the very act of our salvation. It focuses the mind and heart on the heart of Christ, the love of Christ that we see in, in his salvific work. So this is a very good moment to rededicate our country to that expression of the love of Christ, that in our public engagement we bring into society the love that the Lord has for us.”

“The beauty of the theme of the day, babies and their parents, is a focus on family, on the unborn, the sanctity of life from the very first moment, that moment of conception, but also the wonder and the beauty of family life. It’s a chance for us to pray for that too on those occasions.”

The Church also continues its way along the Synodal Pathway, with Synodal Teams working across the dioceses ahead of the regional and global stages of the pathway.

“We have been learning on this synodal journey about this way of listening to one another, the conversation in the Spirit where time is given to not just hear but to listen to what others may be saying and to reflect upon that as part of our journey in a proclamation of the Gospel.”

Dioceses take their own approach to this process, and in the coming months will bring their reflections together, which will contribute to wider national and regional reflections.

“If out of these synodal conversations comes a deepening of prayer and a more effective proclamation of the Gospel, then that will be something absolutely wonderful and will tie in very beautifully to our journey towards the Holy Year in 2033.”