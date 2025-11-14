Plenaries Cardinal Vincent Nichols’ November 2025 Plenary Reflection Cardinal Vincent Nichols’ Novembe... Cardinal » »

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales gathered at Hinsley Hall in the Diocese of Leeds for their autumn plenary meeting from 10-13 November 2025. As the meeting drew to a close, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference offered a reflection on the discussions held over the week, describing it as “a time of encouragement and hope,” as well as looking back at some of the extraordinary events which have taken place in the Church over the last six months.

The election of Pope Leo XIV, the State Visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla to the Holy See, and the declaration of St. John Henry Newman as a Doctor of the Church and co-patron of Catholic education were all moments of joy and celebration.

Looking to the future, Cardinal Nichols said:

“Our eyes have been on the year 2033. Think of it, the 2000th anniversary of the Last Supper, the death of Christ on the cross, of the empty tomb being discovered and the Risen Christ meeting us, of his ascension into heaven, and maybe most of all, the 2000th anniversary of Him giving us our mission: Go out to the whole world, teach the good news.”

One major event, in October 2026, is the next National Eucharistic Congress, Adoremus, in London that will see celebrations at both St. George’s Cathedral, Southwark, and Westminster Cathedral. A Blessed Sacrament Procession through the streets of the capital will take place from one to the other. The last Adoremus Eucharistic Congress took place in 2024 at Oscott College in the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

Another key moment in the life of the Church will be the 200th anniversary of the Catholic Relief Act of 1829 that led to emancipation, which, Cardinal Nichols explains, “enabled Catholics again to take our place in society, to be servants in society, and to play our part in the common good and social cohesion of society.”

These events, Cardinal Nichols said, will lead us “to that great anniversary of 2033, when we will find again, I’m sure, in the power of the Holy Spirit, something of that original and so important mission given by Christ to all those who choose to follow him, to every baptised person: Go, serve, proclaim the good news.”

Watch

Watch the video reflection at the top of this page or on YouTube.