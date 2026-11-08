Poland Archbishop Moth prays for Polish community in England and Wales after Krakow shooting  icon-home » CBCEW » International » Countries » Poland » Archbishop Moth prays for Polish co...

Archbishop Richard Moth, President of the Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Westminster, has sent a message of prayerful support to the Chargé d’Affaires at the Polish Embassy in London on behalf of the Catholic community in England and Wales:

“The prayers of the Catholic community across England and Wales are with all those affected by the shootings in Krakow: for those who have died and their families and loved ones; for the police and emergency services and for all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“In our prayers for peace, we remember too all in the Polish community here in England and Wales.

“Saint Faustina, pray for us.”