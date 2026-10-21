Prayer Archbishop O’Toole joins King and community to commemorate catastrophic Aberfan disaster  icon-home » Prayer » Archbishop O’Toole joins King and c...

On Wednesday 21 October, Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, joined His Majesty King Charles III, Queen Camilla, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, other religious leaders and dignitaries, as well as survivors and bereaved families at the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre for a commemoration event to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

At 9:15am on 21 October 1966, a catastrophic collapse of a colliery spoil tip saw a mass of liquefied coal waste slide into the village of Aberfan engulfing Pantglas Junior School and the surrounding area. 144 people died in the tragedy, including 116 children.

Archbishop O’Toole said:

“As we mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, we remember all those who lost their lives, especially the children and young people so cruelly taken from their families.

“We hold in our hearts those families, and all in Aberfan whose lives were changed forever by this terrible tragedy. It is a privilege to be in Aberfan for the commemorative events and to stand in solidarity with the local community, whose courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all.

“We continue to pray for peace and for healing for all.”