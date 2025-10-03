Prayer Presidents of Churches Together in England condemn Manchester synagogue attack and antisemitism CBCEW » Presidents of Churches Together in ... Christian Unity » »

In a statement, the Presidents offer prayers for the Jewish community and commit to working for positive relationships between faiths and communities:

“We are horrified at the terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, a Holy Day for the Jewish community. We stand with the Jewish community at this time and categorically reject all forms of antisemitism. Those who hold this ideology must be challenged and must never be allowed to win.

“We pray for the Jewish community, who will be deeply traumatised by this event. We pray for comfort for those who have lost loved ones. We thank the emergency services for their swift response, and we recognise with respect how, once again, they have put themselves in harm’s way to protect the community. We pray that all will come together in condemning this senseless attack.

“An attack against one faith community is an attack against us all. We commit ourselves to work for positive relationships between faiths and communities in our nation, now and always.”

Presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE)

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

Bishop Tedroy Powell

CTE Pentecostal and Charismatic President

National Bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy UK

Rev Dr Tessa Henry-Robinson

Moderator of the Free Churches Group

Bishop Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman

CTE President for the Fourth Presidency Group

Head of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas

CTE President for the Orthodox Churches

Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain)

The Archbishop of Canterbury