Prayer Bishop McKinney deeply shocked and saddened by Synagogue attack Bishop McKinney deeply shocked and ... Prayer » »

The Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham and Lead Catholic Bishop for Interreligious Dialogue for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has issued a short statement on the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue that killed two people on the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, Yom Kippur.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the vicious attack, on this most holiest of days in the Jewish calendar, outside the Manchester Synagogue which resulted in deaths, injuries and such deep distress upon those gathering there for prayer.

“On behalf of Catholics throughout the Diocese of Nottingham, I pledge our prayerful support for all families affected and for all our Jewish brothers and sisters at this most difficult of times.

Bishop Patrick McKinney

Lead Catholic Bishop for Interreligious Dialogue,

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Bishop of Nottingham