World Youth Day (WYD), the gathering of young people from all over the world with the Pope, will take place on 1-6 August 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.

World Youth Day (WYD) is the gathering of young people from all over the world with the Pope. It is also a pilgrimage, a celebration of youth, an expression of the universal Church and an intense moment of evangelisation for the youth world. Although its Catholic identity is clearly evident, WYD opens its doors to everyone, no matter how close to or distant from the Church they are. This year, WYD will take place on 1-6 August in Lisbon, Portugal.

Theme

"Mary arose and went with haste" (Lk 1:39) is the theme for World Youth Day 2023.

Message of the Pope

His Holiness' Full Message For The XXXVII World Youth Day 2022-2023.

Pope Francis' Programme for World Youth Day

A detailed a timeline for World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal: 1-6 August 2023. 