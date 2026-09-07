Wales Wales’ faith communities pledge support to Senedd and warn against prejudice Wales’ faith communities pled... Government » »

Leaders from across Wales’ major faith communities have written a joint open letter to Members of the Senedd, pledging their prayers and support as the new Senedd begins its term, while warning against rising religious and ethnic prejudice amid what they describe as a period of “significant tension” across the United Kingdom.

The letter is signed by senior figures representing the Catholic, Anglican, Free Church, Evangelical, Jewish, Muslim, Ahmadiyya, Sikh, Hindu, Baha’i, Latter-Day Saint and interfaith communities of Wales, marking a rare and wide-ranging show of unity among the nation’s faith leadership.

In the letter, the leaders acknowledge the “personal cost of public service” faced by Members of the Senedd and thank them for their commitment to the common good of the people of Wales.

The signatories describe the current period as a “new moment” for the nation, noting that many people in their communities “live with some fear for themselves and especially for their children.” They call for the innate dignity of every person to be upheld, and state plainly that antisemitism, anti-Hindu prejudice, Islamophobia, and prejudice based on religion or ethnicity “must be rejected.”

The letter also highlights the practical contribution made by faith communities across Wales, pointing to their work in education, healthcare, and a wide range of services supporting those most in need. Places of worship, the leaders note, serve as important hubs for social outreach and community integration.

In a joint statement, the signatories said:

“We uphold the innate dignity of every person, believing that all are to be treated with the utmost respect, recognising their religious freedom so that all can practise their belief in peace and tranquillity. Antisemitism, anti-Hindu prejudice, Islamophobia, or prejudice based on religion or ethnicity must be rejected.”

The faith leaders express their hope for closer cooperation with the Senedd going forward, including opportunities to share examples of faith-based public service at the local level, and a deepening of relationships built on mutual understanding and acceptance.

The letter is signed by, among others: Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia (Catholic Church); Archbishop Cherry Vann, Archbishop of Wales (Anglican Church); Rev Dyfrig Rees, President (Free Church Council of Wales); Rabbi Michoel Rose (Cardiff United Synagogue); Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed (Muslim Council of Wales); Gurmit Singh Randhawa MBE (Sikh Council of Wales); and Dr Cynan Llwyd, General Secretary (Cytûn, Churches Together in Wales), Dr Sakti Guha Niyogi, Hindu Council of Wales, alongside representatives of Wales’ Ahmadiyya, Bahai, Latter-Day Saint and interfaith communities.

Source: Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia