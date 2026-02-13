Statement of Faith Leaders in Wales regarding Assisted Suicide

Faith leaders in Wales have issued a statement expressing their opposition to the Government’s proposed assisted suicide legislation and urging the Senedd to withhold legislative consent to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
In their statement, leaders from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities in Wales call for the promotion of excellent palliative care, including support for the hospice movement. They say:
As the Senedd prepares to debate and vote on whether to give legislative consent to Westminster’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, we as faith leaders in Wales express our opposition to the proposed legislation and the serious implications it would have for Wales.
As People of Faith, we share a common heritage of caring for the vulnerable, the sick and dying. This is why we believe we must speak up for those who will be most affected by this legislation. If this bill is implemented in Wales, many will feel insecure about the future and conclude that they are a burden on loved ones and the health service. Cherishing life means building a society where nobody is seen as a burden. We must treasure and value the vulnerable, the sick and the dying among us. Across Wales we need to promote excellent palliative care, including support for the hospice movement. Wales has a long and proud tradition of compassion and of valuing the dignity of every human life. True compassion does not mean ending a life. It means accompanying those who suffer, easing their pain, supporting families, and ensuring that no one feels abandoned, a burden, or without worth.
Wales deserves better than this proposed legislation. We therefore urge Members of the Senedd, as they consider this Legislative Consent Motion, to withhold consent for this Bill and to continue to promote policies which truly care for the vulnerable and uphold the value of life until its natural end.
We urge people in Wales to write to, or email your local MS, to encourage them to withhold consent for this Bill when it comes before the Senedd.
For Information – At present, the proposed bill is scheduled to be debated, and ‘consent’ voted upon, in the Senedd on 24th February 2026.
Archbishop Mark O’Toole
Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia
Catholic Church
Bishop Peter Brignall
Bishop of Wrexham
Catholic Church
Archbishop Cherry Vann
Bishop of Monmouth
Church in Wales
Bishop Gregory Cameron
Bishop of St Asaph
Church in Wales
Bishop John Lomas
Bishop of Swansea and Brecon
Church in Wales
Bishop Mary Stallard
Bishop of Llandaff
Church in Wales
Bishop Dorrien Davies
Bishop of St Davids
Church in Wales
Rev Dyfrig Rees
President
Free Church Council of Wales
Tim Rowlands
Evangelical Alliance in Wales
Rabbi Michoel Rose
Cardiff United Synagogue
Laurence Kahn
South Wales Jewish Representative Council
Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed
Muslim Council of Wales
Imam Usman Manan Ahmadiyya
Muslim Community in Wales
Gurmit Singh Randhawa MBE
Sikh Council of Wales
Dr Sakti Guha Niyogi
Hindu Council of Wales