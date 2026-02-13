Wales Statement of Faith Leaders in Wales regarding Assisted Suicide CBCEW » International » Countries » Statement of Faith Leaders in Wales... Wales » »

Faith leaders in Wales have issued a statement expressing their opposition to the Government’s proposed assisted suicide legislation and urging the Senedd to withhold legislative consent to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

The proposed bill is scheduled to be debated, and ‘consent’ voted upon, in the Senedd on 24th February 2026.

In their statement, leaders from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities in Wales call for the promotion of excellent palliative care, including support for the hospice movement. They say:

“Wales has a long and proud tradition of compassion and of valuing the dignity of every human life. True compassion does not mean ending a life. It means accompanying those who suffer, easing their pain, supporting families, and ensuring that no one feels abandoned, a burden, or without worth.”

The statement calls upon people in Wales to contact their local MS to encourage them to withhold consent for this Bill when it comes before the Senedd.

Full statement

As the Senedd prepares to debate and vote on whether to give legislative consent to Westminster’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, we as faith leaders in Wales express our opposition to the proposed legislation and the serious implications it would have for Wales.

As People of Faith, we share a common heritage of caring for the vulnerable, the sick and dying. This is why we believe we must speak up for those who will be most affected by this legislation. If this bill is implemented in Wales, many will feel insecure about the future and conclude that they are a burden on loved ones and the health service. Cherishing life means building a society where nobody is seen as a burden. We must treasure and value the vulnerable, the sick and the dying among us. Across Wales we need to promote excellent palliative care, including support for the hospice movement. Wales has a long and proud tradition of compassion and of valuing the dignity of every human life. True compassion does not mean ending a life. It means accompanying those who suffer, easing their pain, supporting families, and ensuring that no one feels abandoned, a burden, or without worth.

Wales deserves better than this proposed legislation. We therefore urge Members of the Senedd, as they consider this Legislative Consent Motion, to withhold consent for this Bill and to continue to promote policies which truly care for the vulnerable and uphold the value of life until its natural end.

We urge people in Wales to write to, or email your local MS, to encourage them to withhold consent for this Bill when it comes before the Senedd.

For Information – At present, the proposed bill is scheduled to be debated, and ‘consent’ voted upon, in the Senedd on 24th February 2026.

Archbishop Mark O’Toole

Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia

Catholic Church

Bishop Peter Brignall

Bishop of Wrexham

Catholic Church

Archbishop Cherry Vann

Bishop of Monmouth

Church in Wales

Bishop Gregory Cameron

Bishop of St Asaph

Church in Wales

Bishop John Lomas

Bishop of Swansea and Brecon

Church in Wales

Bishop Mary Stallard

Bishop of Llandaff

Church in Wales

Bishop Dorrien Davies

Bishop of St Davids

Church in Wales

Rev Dyfrig Rees

President

Free Church Council of Wales

Tim Rowlands

Evangelical Alliance in Wales

Rabbi Michoel Rose

Cardiff United Synagogue

Laurence Kahn

South Wales Jewish Representative Council

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed

Muslim Council of Wales

Imam Usman Manan Ahmadiyya

Muslim Community in Wales

Gurmit Singh Randhawa MBE

Sikh Council of Wales

Dr Sakti Guha Niyogi

Hindu Council of Wales